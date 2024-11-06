Ashtin Earle's age, height, family, boyfriend, and net worth

From Get Ready With Me makeup tutorials to Day In My Life vlogs, Ashtin Earle is quickly rising as one of TikTok's top influencers. Building on the success of her internet-famous sister, Alix Earle, who boasts millions of followers, Ashtin Earle's age and personal life now captivate a rapidly growing fanbase.

TikTok star Ashtin Earle. Photo: @ashtinearle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ashtin Earle is a social media personality and Instagram model well-known as the sister of Alix Earle. She has gained a large following on TikTok by sharing lifestyle content, beauty tips, and personal vlogs. Her posts often include lip-syncs, makeup tutorials, fashion advice, and glimpses into her daily life.

Full name Ashtin Earle Gender Female Date of birth 8 April 2003 Age 21 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New Jersey, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (168) Weight 54 kg (119 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Alisa Earle Father Thomas "TJ" Earle Siblings 4 Relationship status Single School St Catherine High School University Tulane University Profession Social media influencer, content creator, model Net worth $500,000-$1 million Social media TikTok Instagram

What is Ashtin Earle's age?

The social media star is 21, born on 8 April 2003 and raised in Monmouth County, New Jersey. In April 2024, Ashtin Earle celebrated her birthday with a big party in New York City alongside her sister, Alix. Ashtin shared photos on Instagram with the caption:

Hey! It's my birthday #21

Her sister also took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her. In the post, she wrote:

I can finally take my sister out with me now! #21

Facts about Ashtin Earle. Photo: @ashtinearle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ashtin Earle's college education

In 2017, the Instagram model graduated from St. Catherine High School and enrolled at Tulane University to pursue a bachelor's degree in Psychology. She is an active Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority member and shares content on Instagram.

According to her LinkedIn page, she also participates in Tulane's Service-Dog Training and Education Program (TUSTEP).

Why is Ashtin Earle famous?

The 21-year-old first gained recognition by appearing in viral videos with her sister, Alix Earle. Now a prominent content creator, she boasts nearly 800,000 followers on TikTok and over 434,000 on Instagram. She shared with Elite Daily:

I really gained more of a following when I started being myself more.

With over 38 million likes, Ashtin Earle's TikTok journey began in 2020 with a cosplay from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. In March 2023, her viral video, Sisters Bullying Sisters, garnered 1.5 million views.

She also created a popular TikTok set to Frank Ocean's music in April 2023 and will co-host the second season of Alix's podcast, Hot Mess, in 2024.

Who are Ashtin Earle's parents?

According to Nickiswift, Ashtin is the daughter of Thomas "TJ" Earle, a construction manager, and Alisa Maniaci. The couple met at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida.

In 2008, the NY Post stated that Ashtin Earle's mom filed for divorce after news broke that her husband was having an affair with Ashley Alexandra Dupré, an escort linked to a political sex scandal. The couple officially separated in 2013 while Ashtin and her sister were still in elementary school.

Ashtin on Elite Daily. To the right is Ashtin dressed as Amy Winehouse. Photo: @ashtinearle on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who are Ashtin Earle's siblings?

The TikTok celebrity has four siblings, including her older sister, Alix. In addition to Ashtin Earle's sister, she has three step-siblings from her father's second marriage. They are Izabel, Penelope, and Thomas, all of whom appear in her content.

Who is Ashtin Earle's boyfriend?

The internet sensation is said to be single. However, while dating rumours have persisted about her, John Summit is the obvious link. On 3 July 2024, they were seen kissing at one of his concerts, and in another video, the DJ gifted Earle flowers during his performance.

Addressing the dating speculation, she told Elite Daily:

I didn't even know how to take it — you're just out with your friends having fun, and then a thousand people post videos of you online. I'm like, 'Well, shoot. People made up rumours, saying, 'Oh, my God, they've been dating forever. People just come up with stuff. They pull it from nowhere.

Ashtin and her supposed boyfriend, Summit. Photo: @ashtinearle, @johnsummit on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is Ashtin Earle's net worth?

Although the TikTok sensation has not publicly shared her earnings, various sources estimate her net worth to be between $500,000 and $1 million. Her income primarily comes from brand partnerships, modelling, and social media activities.

Frequently asked questions

From being the sister of a social media personality to building her online presence, Ashtin Earle is steadily gaining followers and attracting significant attention. Here are some of the most asked questions about her, along with the best answers:

What year was Ashtin Earle born? The TikTok girl was born on 8 April 2003.

The TikTok girl was born on 8 April 2003. How old is Ashtin Earle? She is 21 years old as of 2024.

She is 21 years old as of 2024. Are Ashtin and Alix Earle full sisters? They are sisters born by the same parents.

They are sisters born by the same parents. Where does Ashtin Earle go to college? She attends Tulane University.

She attends Tulane University. Are Ashtin and Alix Earle older or younger? Ashtin is the younger sister of Alix.

Ashtin is the younger sister of Alix. What is Alix Earle's height? The internet personality stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

The internet personality stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall. Who is Ashtin Earle dating? She is single but has been romantically linked to DJ John Summit.

At Ashtin Earle's age, the young influencer has already made a significant mark in the online sphere. With her unique style and engaging content, she continues to attract followers, growing her brand and influence.

Source: Briefly News