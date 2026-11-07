A couple, Les Brett and his wife, Natashia, on a game farm near Hartbeespoort were tied up, beaten, and injured in various ways during a Sunday evening robbery

North West Police confirmed 7 licensed firearms were stolen and no arrests have been made following the brutal attack

Survivor Les Brett pushed back against media reports claiming his wife Natashia was molested, calling them false

A Broederstroom game farm couple who survived a violent robbery on Sunday, 1 November, are speaking out. The male victim directly contradicts media reports that his wife was violated during the ordeal.

A man set the record straight after a farm attack with his wife. Image: @thechild91

Source: Twitter

The attack took place at around 19:00 on the game farm near Hartbeespoort when three armed men overpowered the couple. The victim, identified only as Les, was struck with a bolt cutter at the start of the attack and later had a rifle barrel forced into his mouth. The attackers bound both him and his wife, Natashia, beat them, stabbed them, and burned them with boiling water in an effort to force access to their safe.

Les confirmed that the men threatened to cut off Natashia's private parts and threatened her with non-consensual activity, but was clear that it did not happen. According to Kormorant, some media outlets had reported otherwise, and he wanted to set the record straight.

The two managed to free themselves from the safe room and contacted emergency services at around 22:30. By the time security personnel arrived, the three attackers had already fled the property. They took seven firearms, two cellphones and a laptop with them. Private security launched a search using drones in the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspects. No arrests have been made.

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North West SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Morake confirmed the case was registered as a house robbery. Provincial Commissioner Lt. General Arthur Peter Adams condemned the attack. The couple received emergency medical attention after security arrived within minutes of their call.

The property is linked to Les Brett, who is described as having spent more than four decades in the African bush. He dedicated his life to wildlife conservation, anti-poaching training, bushcraft and environmental education.

SA reacts to Broederstroom farm attack

South Africans responded with a mix of grief and frustration in the comments:

Bouwer Chris wrote:

"That is why Mbeki took the commandos away, no more protection, but there are many ways of skinning a cat, the farmers must realise that they are the targets now, some have poor security, and some have none, time to strengthen your security, don't leave it until it's too late."

Jan van Heerden said:

"If there can be a MK party, why not a Kommando Party?"

Leoni Botha added:

"We must start living on farms like in Europe. All the farmers whose land borders each other must build their houses on the borders together. Not so remote. Where it is possible. This could possibly help."

Other Briefly News stories about rural safety advocacy

A Free State farmer from Vrede was discovered dead alongside the D98 dirt road in the Ingogo area of KwaZulu-Natal, marking the third serious farm-related incident in South Africa within two weeks.

Former Olympic gold medallist Roland Schoeman spoke out in an exclusive interview with Briefly News following a viral post on X, arguing that racial motivation cannot be casually dismissed in violent farm attacks.

following a viral post on X, arguing that racial motivation cannot be casually dismissed in violent farm attacks. Black rural activist Petrus Phakamile Sitho issued a raw appeal for donations to continue his campaign for victims of farm violence following the brutal attack on North West farmer Donovan Marx.

Source: Briefly News