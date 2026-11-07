A surprise proposal at a Spur restaurant inside the Mall of the North in Polokwane was captured on video on 4 November 2026

TikTokker @alpha.rm filmed the moment and posted it, with viewers quickly flooding the comments with excitement

One comment asked the creator if he even knew the couple, and his honest answer had everyone laughing

A surprise proposal at a Spur restaurant in Polokwane turned into an unexpected viral moment. A TikTokker happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Man shows Spur proposal he saw in Polokwane. Image: @alpha.rm

Source: TikTok

On 4 November 2026, he was at Spur when a couple's big moment unfolded right in front of him. He pulled out his phone and started recording, capturing the celebrations as the crowd cheered and the pair danced together in the restaurant. The festive atmosphere was hard to miss.

The video by @alpha.rm captured onlookers as they gathered around the couple, cheering them on in a moment that felt as much like a party as it did a proposal. Alpha.rm shared the footage with his followers, writing that he had just witnessed a proposal inside Spur at the Mall of the North in Polokwane. The clip spread quickly, and some people felt a personal connection to the moment, many of them identifying the couple as Bapedi. Watch the proposal that caught Polokwane by surprise:

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Mzansi reacts to Spur proposal

Viewers could not hold back, with one comment standing out above the rest:

@Motsatsi 💕 asked:

"But Alpha, do you even know them?"

Creator @Alpha Ramushwana replied honestly:

"I don't know them."

@leolotumelo joked:

"You are always busy🤣🔥🔥"

@Zera OG reacted:

"This is a blessing😂🔥"

@Mosehlo urged:

"Now you also need to keep us updated on the wedding and lobola. You just started a big story"

@reasonoverdogma summed it up perfectly:

"Bro just spawns at random places."

Other Briefly News stories on Spur marriage proposals

What was meant to be a birthday celebration at Spur took a dramatic turn when a woman burst out laughing, shook her head, and paced up and down the aisle, walking away from her kneeling partner and leaving him stranded with an open ring box.

Diners at a busy Johannesburg Spur were treated to a romantic spectacle when a man dropped to one knee to propose to his girlfriend, business owner Martha (@chulisow10).

A South African man captured the hearts of thousands on TikTok after footage surfaced of him dropping to one knee to ask for his partner's hand in marriage inside a local Spur Steak Ranches restaurant.

Source: Briefly News