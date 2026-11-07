Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House in the 2026 US midterm elections, limiting Trump's domestic power

President Ramaphosa welcomed the Democratic sweep and said South Africa is pivoting toward direct bilateral trade agreements

Analysts cautioned that foreign policy and trade levers largely remain under executive control, leaving SA-US tensions unresolved

South Africa President, Cyril Ramaphosa. Images: PresidentCyrilRamaphosa/Facebook

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA — The Democratic Party's victory in the 2026 United States midterm elections, in which it secured majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, is unlikely to produce swift diplomatic or trade relief for South Africa, analysts have warned.

While the result significantly curtails President Donald Trump's ability to push through domestic and legislative priorities, experts note that critical foreign policy instruments and trade mechanisms remain largely within the jurisdiction of the executive branch, or are entangled in broader political disagreements that cut across party lines.

Ramaphosa welcomes democratic gains

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to the outcome with cautious optimism, describing the Democratic sweep as the beginning of a new chapter in global relations. He expressed hope that the shift in congressional power would lead to improved alignment between Pretoria and Washington on trade, investment, and geopolitical matters.

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Ramaphosa also confirmed that South Africa is adjusting its trade strategy in response to its exclusion from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), with the government now directing its efforts toward securing direct bilateral trade agreements.

SA-US relations under severe strain

The relationship between Washington and Pretoria has deteriorated sharply under the Trump administration. Tensions have mounted over a series of disputes, including cuts to financial aid, the imposition of tariffs, the removal of South Africa's AGOA benefits, and a string of diplomatic clashes rooted in policy disagreements.

Analysts who published assessments through the Business Day noted that while a divided or opposition-controlled Congress creates friction for the White House domestically, it does not automatically translate into a reversal of policies that have damaged South Africa's standing with the United States. Trade and foreign policy decisions of the kind that have affected Pretoria can still be driven from the Oval Office, limiting how much Congress can practically intervene on South Africa's behalf.

The Democratic gains therefore present a complicated picture for South African policymakers: a changed political landscape in Washington, but not necessarily a changed posture toward Pretoria.

USA president Donald Trump. Images: Chip Somodevilla / Staff/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News