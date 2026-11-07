Talented actress Zizo Sobutyu who plays the role of Mosebjadi in Skeem Saam recently spoke up about the outcomes of the recent elections in her home language

A video of Sobutyu speaking isiXhosa was recently shared on social media

Fans of the soapie commented on the clip and applauded the star for being multi-lingual

'Skeem Saam's Mosebjadi shows off her isiXhosa. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Actress Zizo Sobutyu, who plays popular teenager, Mosebjadi on SABC1's educational soapie Skeem Saam, recently showed off her ability to speak isiXhosa.

Sobutyu's teen character, Mosebjadi previously trended on social media when it was suspected that she's pregnant.

The Isixhosa speaking actress, who stars stars opposite Dieketseng Mnisi, also speaks Sepedi fluently on the show.

X user Kgadi shared a clip on her X account on November 2026, of the actress speaking isiXhosa.

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In the clip, the actress complains about the DA and drags people who voted for the party.

Skeem Saam fans comment on the star's clip

@Ciavu_Mesut said:

"Ayikho language eyi Xhosa, 'Mosebjadi is so fluent in Isixhosa'."

@Gilliespy2 wrote:

"It's her mother tongue though."

@TwiceIsMore said:

"Yesterday I was greeting these guys who look like they didn't vote, Molweni bantwana baka Zille, they got so angry."

@LeboKillerMale reacted:

"Mapitsi can go fly a kite, I have found my new crush."

@Ntlophi1 said:

"That’s her home language. A Xhosa girl from Eastern Cape now based in Centurion Pretoria."

@mau7o7 responded:

"People are lazy and loud on social media when it's time to go vote they don't, abelungu came out in their numbers to vote."

@KhomotjoM said:

"She's Xhosa."

@TheRealest201 repied:

"She just wanted us to see that there are more beautiful women in the world after you."

'Skeem Saam' actress Zozi Sobtyu is fluent in isiXhosa. Image: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam welcomes legendary actor Jeffrey Sekele as Jackson

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former House of Zwide actor Jeffrey Sekele, who played Isaac Molapo, has landed a role in Skeem Saam.

The SABC1 soapie welcomed Sekele on the show on its social media accounts on 2 November 2026.

Fans of the educational soapie previously responded to the show's storyline.

Source: Briefly News