Qatar published Ministerial Decision No. 61, overhauling how foreign workers are recruited into the country

The new rules ban agencies from charging job seekers placement fees, with violators facing immediate licence revocation

South Africans working in Qatar now have only 14 days to transfer sponsorship or leave after a residency cancellation

A man holding his SA passport and plane ticket. Images: AJ_Watt/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Qatar has introduced sweeping changes to its foreign recruitment laws, and South Africans eyeing work opportunities in the Gulf state need to pay close attention.

The Qatari government published Ministerial Decision No. 61 in its official gazette, establishing centralised state control over third-party recruitment agencies. The legislation sets mandatory licensing criteria, enforces worker protection periods, and gives labour authorities the power to suspend or permanently shut down agencies that fall short of the new standards.

What the new Qatar recruitment rules cover

Under the updated framework, every recruitment agency operating in Qatar must now be licensed directly through the Ministry of Labour. Agencies are required to operate from verified premises, maintain proper commercial registration, and meet state housing standards before placing any workers with employers. Each agency must also deposit a regulatory guarantee of QAR 750,000 (roughly R3.65 million) with the ministry as a safeguard against non-compliance.

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One of the most significant protections introduced is a complete ban on charging job seekers any placement or registration fees. If an intermediary demands payment from a candidate, their licence can be revoked immediately. Workers must also receive employer-signed contracts specifying their role, salary, and contract duration before they leave their home country.

Key practical points for South Africans

For South Africans already working in Qatar, the most urgent change is the reduction of the post-cancellation grace period. When a residency permit (QID) is cancelled, expatriates now have just 14 days to transfer their sponsorship or depart the country, down from the previous 30 days. Missing this window attracts a daily fine of QAR 10 (around R49), while visitors overstaying standard entry visas face a steeper penalty of QAR 200 per day (roughly R975).

South Africa is one of the few African countries whose passport holders qualify for Qatar's free visa-on-arrival, allowing stays of up to 90 days for tourism or family visits. However, performing any commercial work on a visitor entry is illegal, and those who do so without obtaining formal work residency face the same heavy daily penalties if their visa expires.

South Africans going through the work permit process must complete document authentication before departing, including notarisation, Apostille or legalisation through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in Pretoria, and final consular attestation at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Pretoria.

With Qatar attracting South African professionals in aviation, healthcare, hospitality, education, and engineering, any request from a local recruiter to pay upfront placement or deposit fees should be treated as an immediate warning sign. Under Qatari law, legitimate agencies bear all such costs themselves.

An aerial view of the city in Qatar. Images: Atlantide Phototravel/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News