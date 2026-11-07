Qatar Tightens Recruitment Rules: What South African Workers Need to Know
- Qatar published Ministerial Decision No. 61, overhauling how foreign workers are recruited into the country
- The new rules ban agencies from charging job seekers placement fees, with violators facing immediate licence revocation
- South Africans working in Qatar now have only 14 days to transfer sponsorship or leave after a residency cancellation
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Qatar has introduced sweeping changes to its foreign recruitment laws, and South Africans eyeing work opportunities in the Gulf state need to pay close attention.
The Qatari government published Ministerial Decision No. 61 in its official gazette, establishing centralised state control over third-party recruitment agencies. The legislation sets mandatory licensing criteria, enforces worker protection periods, and gives labour authorities the power to suspend or permanently shut down agencies that fall short of the new standards.
What the new Qatar recruitment rules cover
Under the updated framework, every recruitment agency operating in Qatar must now be licensed directly through the Ministry of Labour. Agencies are required to operate from verified premises, maintain proper commercial registration, and meet state housing standards before placing any workers with employers. Each agency must also deposit a regulatory guarantee of QAR 750,000 (roughly R3.65 million) with the ministry as a safeguard against non-compliance.
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One of the most significant protections introduced is a complete ban on charging job seekers any placement or registration fees. If an intermediary demands payment from a candidate, their licence can be revoked immediately. Workers must also receive employer-signed contracts specifying their role, salary, and contract duration before they leave their home country.
Key practical points for South Africans
For South Africans already working in Qatar, the most urgent change is the reduction of the post-cancellation grace period. When a residency permit (QID) is cancelled, expatriates now have just 14 days to transfer their sponsorship or depart the country, down from the previous 30 days. Missing this window attracts a daily fine of QAR 10 (around R49), while visitors overstaying standard entry visas face a steeper penalty of QAR 200 per day (roughly R975).
South Africa is one of the few African countries whose passport holders qualify for Qatar's free visa-on-arrival, allowing stays of up to 90 days for tourism or family visits. However, performing any commercial work on a visitor entry is illegal, and those who do so without obtaining formal work residency face the same heavy daily penalties if their visa expires.
South Africans going through the work permit process must complete document authentication before departing, including notarisation, Apostille or legalisation through the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) in Pretoria, and final consular attestation at the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Pretoria.
With Qatar attracting South African professionals in aviation, healthcare, hospitality, education, and engineering, any request from a local recruiter to pay upfront placement or deposit fees should be treated as an immediate warning sign. Under Qatari law, legitimate agencies bear all such costs themselves.
More on working and living abroad
- Briefly News recently reported on Australia’s Subclass 407 Training Visa, which lets eligible foreigners stay for up to two years of workplace-based training.
- British authorities clarified the strict rules for the UK Adult Dependent Relative visa, which affects thousands of South Africans sponsoring family in the UK.
- A South African woman in Virginia vented about the rising cost of living in the US, saying her husband cannot afford diesel for his dream pickup truck eight years after relocating.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting. Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za