Cape Town police responded after a large group of local youths were caught turning violent on a residential street

The incident was shared on social media and drew widespread attention after Daily Voice SA shared footage of the chaotic scene

South African online users blamed the parents for failing to discipline their children, especially during exam season

A group of young people caused chaos on a Cape Town residential street on 6 November. Police responded to the scene and contacted the parents of those involved in a bid to bring the disorder under control.

Cape Town youngsters allegedly leave SAPS distraught. Image: Daily Voice

Source: Facebook

The footage of the unruly scene on Facebook went viral. It showed a large crowd of youths gathered in the street, with an overturned tyre visible among the rubble.

The youngsters were throwing stones and leaving debris scattered across the road as confirmed by Cape Times. The clip by Daily Voice SA quickly gained traction online, with many South Africans reacting strongly to what they saw. The timing of the incident added another layer to the public's outrage. With matric exams underway across South Africa, many felt the youths involved should have been focused on their studies rather than causing disorder in the streets. Watch the video by clicking here.

Parents blamed for children's behaviour

The decision by police to call parents to the scene did little to calm frustration online. Many commenters felt the responsibility lay squarely with the adults at home, not just law enforcement.

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SAPS police officers get mixed reactions for allegedly calling parents. Image: Kovács Noémi / Pexels

Source: UGC

Chantall Dirkse wrote:

"Lock their parents up, maybe then they will start disciplining the pigs they raise."

Abdul Benjamin joked:

"That parents... They then buy the stones for their children 😂😂"

Ronald Miller agreed:

"Yes, let the parents get involved with this."

Solly Solomons raised a broader concern:

"Oh, here gets the DA again blame for the idiots who don't have work for their hands. Oh, where will it end?"

Westley Jordaan shared his frustration:

"The rubber won't burn on them, but then they scold their mother first when you try to discipline them."

Mevhan Gay simply wrote:

"EY no comment. During exams nogal [of all times]."

Other Briefly News stories about youth misconduct

A tense street standoff broke out during Spring Day celebrations when a young man dumped an entire bucket of water over a couple dressed in cowboy hats walking through a residential neighbourhood.

Disturbing video footage surfaced on TikTok showing primary school learners in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal, taking part in the looting of a Pakistani-owned tuckshop while adult onlookers stood nearby, watching the incident unfold on the street.

A viral Instagram clip shared by @newsnexussa sparked outrage after capturing a group of youth running through the corridors of a Gauteng shopping mall with plastic buckets, splashing water over unsuspecting shoppers days after the official September Spring Day.

Source: Briefly News