"Gogo Zille is Here": Diepsloot Resident Credits DA for Clean Streets as Election Results Load
- A TikTok video filmed on 6 November showed streets in Diepsloot being cleaned, which residents credited to DA mayoral candidate Gogo Zille
- The footage went viral while Johannesburg local government election results were still being counted
- South Africans online were divided over whether the clean-up was a genuine effort or a political move
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A video filmed on 6 November 2026 in Diepsloot has got South Africans talking. The clip showed outdoor scenes of streets being cleaned in what appears to be a township setting, with informal housing, parked vehicles, and dirt roads visible in the background.
The on-screen caption claimed that Diepsloot residents were attributing the clean-up to DA mayoral candidate Gogo Zille, even as Johannesburg local government election results were still being counted on the day.
The footage posted by TikTok account @newsnexussa quickly caught attention, with comments flooding in from South Africans with strong opinions on both sides. Many questioned whether the DA was even in a position to act in Johannesburg before results had been confirmed, while others raised a deeper concern about community responsibility. Watch the footage that set off the debate: Watch the video below:
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Mzansi split over Diepsloot cleaning
South Africans in the comments on @newsnexussa's TikTok had plenty to say:
@Kamu Duclass said:
"The problem is, next month that spot will be full of rubbish again. I think we also need to learn to look after ourselves, like just being clean and tidy. Surely we don't need the government to do that for us. I'm saying it's a mentality thing."
@Bianca 🇿🇦 wrote:
"She cleans. Next week it looks the same - unfortunately, as South Africans, we also need to realise that we need to clean up after ourselves."
@Malooks commented:
"People get excited over bare minimum. 😂"
@Becoming Dr Moselane (DEng) said:
"Next week she will cut electricity for non payment."
@FiftyOne49 questioned:
"But DA is not running Joburg as yet? 😳😳"
@Dr... wrote:
"She must also get a court order and remove all those illegal informal settlements! Everyone must follow the law and pay for their services. Illegal dumping, connections, etc must come to an end."
@Tsie1921 added:
"And let's be ready to buy water and electricity."
Other Briefly News stories about Helen Zille’s mayoral campaign
- Speaking to journalists at the Gallagher Convention Centre, DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille struck an upbeat tone when reflecting on her campaign.
- Instagram creator @uhu.lumeni went viral after publishing an AI-generated video featuring a digital likeness of Helen Zille dancing inside an underground parking garage lined wall-to-wall with classic BMW E30s.
- Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema publicly criticised Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chair Helen Zille after she arrived at a campaign rally in a BMW E30 "Gusheshe" following a viral video of her performing doughnuts on a racetrack in a bucket hat.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za