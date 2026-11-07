A TikTok video filmed on 6 November showed streets in Diepsloot being cleaned, which residents credited to DA mayoral candidate Gogo Zille

The footage went viral while Johannesburg local government election results were still being counted

South Africans online were divided over whether the clean-up was a genuine effort or a political move

A video filmed on 6 November 2026 in Diepsloot has got South Africans talking. The clip showed outdoor scenes of streets being cleaned in what appears to be a township setting, with informal housing, parked vehicles, and dirt roads visible in the background.

Man thanks DA for cleaning in Diepsloot in a video. Image: Helenzille26 / Instagram / Stringer / Getty Images

Source: UGC

The on-screen caption claimed that Diepsloot residents were attributing the clean-up to DA mayoral candidate Gogo Zille, even as Johannesburg local government election results were still being counted on the day.

The footage posted by TikTok account @newsnexussa quickly caught attention, with comments flooding in from South Africans with strong opinions on both sides. Many questioned whether the DA was even in a position to act in Johannesburg before results had been confirmed, while others raised a deeper concern about community responsibility. Watch the footage that set off the debate: Watch the video below:

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Mzansi split over Diepsloot cleaning

South Africans in the comments on @newsnexussa's TikTok had plenty to say:

@Kamu Duclass said:

"The problem is, next month that spot will be full of rubbish again. I think we also need to learn to look after ourselves, like just being clean and tidy. Surely we don't need the government to do that for us. I'm saying it's a mentality thing."

@Bianca 🇿🇦 wrote:

"She cleans. Next week it looks the same - unfortunately, as South Africans, we also need to realise that we need to clean up after ourselves."

@Malooks commented:

"People get excited over bare minimum. 😂"

@Becoming Dr Moselane (DEng) said:

"Next week she will cut electricity for non payment."

@FiftyOne49 questioned:

"But DA is not running Joburg as yet? 😳😳"

@Dr... wrote:

"She must also get a court order and remove all those illegal informal settlements! Everyone must follow the law and pay for their services. Illegal dumping, connections, etc must come to an end."

@Tsie1921 added:

"And let's be ready to buy water and electricity."

Other Briefly News stories about Helen Zille’s mayoral campaign

Speaking to journalists at the Gallagher Convention Centre, DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille struck an upbeat tone when reflecting on her campaign .

when reflecting on her campaign Instagram creator @uhu.lumeni went viral after publishing an AI-generated video featuring a digital likeness of Helen Zille dancing inside an underground parking garage lined wall-to-wall with classic BMW E30s.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema publicly criticised Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chair Helen Zille after she arrived at a campaign rally in a BMW E30 "Gusheshe" following a viral video of her performing doughnuts on a racetrack in a bucket hat.

Source: Briefly News