Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu scored a sensational individual try and produced a brilliant 50:22 against Italy

The Springbok flyhalf played a key role as South Africa ran riot, scoring 45 unanswered first-half points

Rassie Erasmus' men secured a commanding 66-7 victory to maintain their unbeaten Nations Championship campaign

Springbok flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu delivered another outstanding performance as South Africa thrashed Italy 66-7 in their Nations Championship encounter in Turin on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

The 24-year-old showcased his attacking quality with a sensational individual try before producing an excellent 50:22 kick that helped the visitors extend their commanding lead. Feinberg-Mngomezulu was among the standout performers in a dominant display from the world champions, who continued their unbeaten start to the competition at Allianz Stadium.

The Stormers playmaker opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes, collecting the ball before using a clever dummy to split the Italian defence and race through from approximately 40 metres out.

He subsequently added the conversion to his try, having already kicked an earlier penalty, giving the Springboks a 10-0 advantage.

His contribution did not end there. The flyhalf demonstrated his kicking ability with an accurately executed 50:22 that put South Africa in an excellent attacking position.

The territorial gain helped set up Siya Kolisi's try from a driving maul, further exposing Italy's defensive difficulties.

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According to RugbyPass, Feinberg-Mngomezulu was almost flawless during the opening half, combining his attacking threat with accurate goal-kicking and intelligent decision-making.

He received an 8.5 rating in the publication's Springbok player assessments.

Springboks run riot against Italy

Feinberg-Mngomezulu was part of a Springbok side that produced an extraordinary first-half performance, scoring 45 unanswered points before the interval.

Morné van den Berg, Malcolm Marx, Kolisi and Damian Willemse were among the other players who crossed the whitewash as Rassie Erasmus' men repeatedly found ways through the Italian defence.

Marx scored twice from driving mauls, taking his Test try tally to 30, while Willemse finished off a promising attacking move after Jasper Wiese broke through the defensive line.

South Africa's dominance allowed Erasmus to introduce several replacements before the contest reached its final quarter.

Italy eventually found a response through a second-half try, but the Springboks continued to add to their tally, eventually completing a 66-7 victory.

The result extended South Africa's unbeaten run in the inaugural Nations Championship, having already beaten England, Scotland and Wales during the July internationals.

Sacha continues to make his mark in the Springboks jersey

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's display offered another reminder of the attacking possibilities he brings to the Springbok flyhalf position.

His combination of pace, vision, running ability and an increasingly impressive kicking game makes him an important part of Erasmus' plans.

The 25-cap playmaker entered the Turin encounter with 195 Test points to his name, according to his pre-match statistics published by SuperSport. With South Africa still pursuing the inaugural Nations Championship title, performances like Saturday's will be particularly encouraging for the coaching staff.

The Springboks now turn their attention to France, whom they face on 14 November, before continuing their campaign against Ireland.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu will be hoping to carry his impressive form into those potentially tougher encounters.

Source: Briefly News