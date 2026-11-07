A South African man allegedly installed a transformer in a township before local government elections, then removed it after losing

Police arrived at the scene and detained individuals as a crowd gathered around the utility pole on a residential street

The video sparked fierce debate online, with South Africans divided over whether the man was right to take back the transformer

A South African man has sparked a heated debate after a video emerged. It showed what appears to be a transformer being removed from a township following a local government election loss.

Residents were stunned when a man allegedly removed a transformer after losing an election. Image: @mzansi.savage4

Source: TikTok

The clip, posted on 6 November by a TikTok user, sparked debate about election campaign strategies. A large crowd was gathered on a residential street near power lines and a utility pole.

While technical questions remain over how a private individual could legally control Eskom grid infrastructure, the alleged impact on the ground was clear. In the background of the video, a crowd of frustrated residents can be heard complaining and shouting in disbelief as the transformer is dismantled. "This is what politics is like," one man exclaims, capturing the neighbourhood's anger as their electricity is abruptly taken away over an alleged political grudge. On-screen captions by @mzansi.savage4 read:

"He installed a transformer before elections, then removed it after losing!"

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Watch the video below:

Township split over alleged election campaign

The video ignited strong and conflicting opinions across South Africa. Many viewers sided with the man, while others questioned the ethics of using electricity infrastructure as a campaign tool.

Samuel Polite Motaung drew the most engagement, writing:

"Never bite the hand that feeds you."

John Moremi responded with:

"Give that man a Bells."

@mashonisa agreed with the removal, saying:

"Susa baba ["Take it away, man"]... the winning party must make a plan."

@petersonnhlapo🇿🇦 questioned the community's decision:

"He was doing good things like this for you."

@tshepiso wrote:

"They voted for those who are not helping, take it out, bro."

Others were more critical.

Buza Ndebele drew a parallel to her own situation:

"I have been allowing them to fetch water from my Jojo tank, they decided to vote for people who don't care about them. I bought the locks; my gate has been locked since yesterday. I told them to locate their councillor and hold them accountable."

@bong003 argued:

"That means he was not serving the community; he was serving for himself."

Punkie Ledwaba raised a pointed question:

"'Installed before elections'? Meaning he was trying to bribe them."

@Godfather19 predicted a consequence:

"Now it's going to take them 4 months to get a new one."

Other Briefly News stories on voter defiance

Frustrated voters standing in line at a Gonubie voting station in the Eastern Cape firmly stood their ground when an IEC official attempted to accompany Buffalo City Metro Mayor Princess Faku to the front of the queue on election day.

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sparked debate after revealing in an interview that he deliberately abstained from casting his ballot in the 2026 local government elections.

An elderly South African grandmother gained viral acclaim after firmly rejecting President Cyril Ramaphosa to his face during an ANC election door-to-door canvassing walk.

Source: Briefly News