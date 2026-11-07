Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu was removed from South Africa's 66-7 win over Italy after taking a blow to the jaw during an aerial contest

The 24-year-old's smart mouthguard triggered a head injury alert, prompting a formal assessment by team medics

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is now facing an anxious fitness wait ahead of South Africa's Test against France on 13 November

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is facing a nervous wait over the fitness of fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu after the 24-year-old was withdrawn during South Africa's commanding 66-7 victory over Italy in Turin on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

Springboks Fly-Half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu Faces HIA Scare After Italy Win

Source: Instagram

Feinberg-Mngomezulu sustained a blow to the jaw during an aerial contest and was subsequently removed for a head injury assessment (HIA).

His smart mouthguard reportedly triggered an alert, prompting the medical team to act. He did not return to the field after the HIA, though reports indicate he passed the assessment. South Africa had not formally confirmed the outcome at the time of reporting.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu's standout display cut short

Before his departure, the young playmaker had been among the Springboks' most influential figures on the pitch, contributing 21 points and earning a perfect 10/10 rating from rugby analytics outlet RUCK.

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The early exit cast a shadow over what had otherwise been a commanding team performance, with South Africa crossing for nine tries in a one-sided contest. Malcolm Marx scored twice as the world champions dismantled the Italian side.

Erasmus juggles multiple fitness concerns

Feinberg-Mngomezulu was not the only player to cause concern in Turin. Lock Salmaan Moerat was ruled out of the starting line-up before kick-off after suffering back spasms during the warm-up. Erasmus addressed reporters after the match, explaining:

"Salmaan's got back spasms. He had a little bit on Thursday, but we thought it would clear up and he looked good at the captain's run. But unfortunately in the warm-up, he got more back spasms. So hopefully it's not too serious. But ja, he's the only casualty we had in the game. I don't think there are any other serious injuries."

Replacement flanker Paul de Villiers also underwent an HIA during the second half, leaving Erasmus with three players to monitor before South Africa's next Test against France in Paris on Friday, 13 November.

The availability of Feinberg-Mngomezulu in particular will dominate pre-match discussion in the coming days, given his status as the Springboks' first-choice fly-half and the form he displayed before leaving the field.

Rassie provides update on Moerat’s withdrawal

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok lock Salmaan Moerat was a late withdrawal from the starting XV before South Africa's Test against Italy in Turin

The South Africa head coach, Rassie Erasmus, revealed the nature of Moerat's injury after the match at Allianz Stadium

Source: Briefly News