Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

SASSA e-Life Certification and Biometric Enrolment: What Pensioners Must Know
People

SASSA e-Life Certification and Biometric Enrolment: What Pensioners Must Know

by  Nerissa Naidoo
2 min read
  • SASSA expanded its digital verification systems to crack down on syndicate fraud and phantom grant claimants
  • Beneficiaries can complete e-Life Certification online using facial recognition without visiting a branch
  • Biometric enrolment applies to new applicants and existing beneficiaries in specific circumstances

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

SASSA
A board up on a building with the SASSA logo on it. Images: SASSANewsZA/Facebook
Source: Facebook

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has rolled out two key verification tools aimed at protecting the integrity of the country's social grants system: e-Life Certification and Beneficiary Biometric Enrolment (BBE).

Both systems target a persistent problem — syndicates and fraudsters drawing payments on behalf of deceased or fictitious beneficiaries.

What is e-Life certification?

The e-Life Certification process is a digital proof-of-life requirement under the Social Assistance Act. Its core purpose is to confirm that grant recipients are still alive and that no unauthorised third party is accessing their payments.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Beneficiaries can complete the process online through the SASSA Self-Service Portal. The system uses an electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) protocol with automated facial recognition, meaning a camera-enabled phone or computer is all that is needed. No trip to a SASSA office is required.

Read also

Qatar tightens recruitment rules: what South African workers need to know

SASSA typically triggers the requirement annually, though it can also be prompted by an official SMS or email notification. Beneficiaries who miss the deadline risk having their monthly payments temporarily suspended.

Who needs biometric enrolment?

The Beneficiary Biometric Enrolment programme uses fingerprinting and high-resolution facial recognition to verify identity and block duplicate or fraudulent registrations.

First-time applicants must visit a designated SASSA office in person for physical fingerprint or facial scanning, with records cross-checked against the Department of Home Affairs database.

Existing beneficiaries are only required to undergo BBE under specific circumstances: during a mandatory review, when updating personal details, or when changing their bank payout information. COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) R350 grant recipients, however, can complete verification remotely through a biometric web link sent to their registered mobile number.

Beneficiaries who need help understanding a verification notice or have technical difficulties can reach SASSA on its toll-free helpline at 0800 60 10 11.

More on SASSA grants

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting.  Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

Tags:
SASSA
Hot:
Ethan coetzee Andre roebert Grainne hayes Chase morrill