SASSA expanded its digital verification systems to crack down on syndicate fraud and phantom grant claimants

Beneficiaries can complete e-Life Certification online using facial recognition without visiting a branch

Biometric enrolment applies to new applicants and existing beneficiaries in specific circumstances

A board up on a building with the SASSA logo on it. Images: SASSANewsZA/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has rolled out two key verification tools aimed at protecting the integrity of the country's social grants system: e-Life Certification and Beneficiary Biometric Enrolment (BBE).

Both systems target a persistent problem — syndicates and fraudsters drawing payments on behalf of deceased or fictitious beneficiaries.

What is e-Life certification?

The e-Life Certification process is a digital proof-of-life requirement under the Social Assistance Act. Its core purpose is to confirm that grant recipients are still alive and that no unauthorised third party is accessing their payments.

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Beneficiaries can complete the process online through the SASSA Self-Service Portal. The system uses an electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) protocol with automated facial recognition, meaning a camera-enabled phone or computer is all that is needed. No trip to a SASSA office is required.

SASSA typically triggers the requirement annually, though it can also be prompted by an official SMS or email notification. Beneficiaries who miss the deadline risk having their monthly payments temporarily suspended.

Who needs biometric enrolment?

The Beneficiary Biometric Enrolment programme uses fingerprinting and high-resolution facial recognition to verify identity and block duplicate or fraudulent registrations.

First-time applicants must visit a designated SASSA office in person for physical fingerprint or facial scanning, with records cross-checked against the Department of Home Affairs database.

Existing beneficiaries are only required to undergo BBE under specific circumstances: during a mandatory review, when updating personal details, or when changing their bank payout information. COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) R350 grant recipients, however, can complete verification remotely through a biometric web link sent to their registered mobile number.

Beneficiaries who need help understanding a verification notice or have technical difficulties can reach SASSA on its toll-free helpline at 0800 60 10 11.

More on SASSA grants

Briefly News recently reported on a call for Parliament to push for a R600 increase to the SASSA old-age grant, which would lift the monthly payment from R2 400 to R3 000.

recently reported on a call for Parliament to push for a R600 increase to the SASSA old-age grant, which would lift the monthly payment from R2 400 to R3 000. A civic group called Math is not Mathing took a proposal to raise the old-age grant to R3,000 to Parliament during hearings on the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement.

SASSA has announced the December 2026 grant payment dates, with older persons’ grants kicking off the three-day payment window.

Source: Briefly News