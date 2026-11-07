Federal agents took Thomas Markle, Meghan Duchess of Sussex's estranged father, into custody in Florida

The 82-year-old faces a single federal charge that carries a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison

Investigators executed search warrants on Los Angeles storage units and coordinated with authorities in the Philippines and the UK

Meghan Markle looking at someone who is speaking to her. Images: Pool / Pool/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been arrested by federal law enforcement agents in the United States. The 82-year-old was taken into custody in Florida following a criminal complaint filed in federal court.

After appearing before a U.S. magistrate judge in Tampa, Markle was not held in jail. Instead, the judge ordered him released to home detention with electronic monitoring while his case moves forward.

The charge against Thomas Markle

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a criminal complaint against Markle in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. He faces one federal count relating to the unlawful possession of child prohibited materials. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to as many as 20 years in prison.

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An affidavit filed by federal investigators revealed that authorities executed search warrants on several storage units rented in the Los Angeles area, seizing roughly 78 items of evidence in connection with the case.

What made the investigation unusual in scale was its reach across borders. Officials confirmed that the inquiry involved coordination with authorities in both the Philippines and the United Kingdom, after reports emerged concerning Markle's overseas possessions.

Markle and Meghan's reaction

Markle previously denied the allegations publicly when they first surfaced in international media, describing the claims as untrue. Representatives for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, separately indicated at the time that she was deeply distressed by the reported allegations.

Markle and his daughter have had a fractured relationship for several years. The two have been estranged since around the time of Meghan's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, following a series of public disputes.

A man being arrested. Images: Finnbarr Webster / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News