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"Nerves of Steel": Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Busy Florida Highway
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"Nerves of Steel": Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Busy Florida Highway

by  Nerissa Naidoo
3 min read
  • A Cessna 172 made an emergency landing on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers, Florida, after the pilot reported a mechanical issue
  • The aircraft clipped a pickup truck during the landing, with traffic moving around the plane on the busy road
  • The Lee County Sheriff's Office, the FAA, and fire rescue units all responded to the dramatic scene

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A post.
A plane taking off on the left and people looking up at the sky on the right. Images: aire images/Getty and Future Publishing / Contributor/Getty
Source: Getty Images

A small Cessna 172 aircraft touched down on a busy Florida road on Saturday, 7 November 2026. The pilot declared a mechanical emergency and brought the plane down on Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers, near Interstate 75, at around 11:45 a.m.

Dashcam footage captured from inside a moving vehicle showed the aircraft descending onto the road and manoeuvring between cars before coming to a stop. The clip was shared by 9 News and quickly spread across social media.

Plane clips truck during landing

As the Cessna touched down, it struck the rear of a pickup truck travelling eastbound on Bayshore Road. Despite the collision, neither of the two people on board the aircraft nor the occupants of the truck reported any injuries. The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed no one was hurt.

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Emergency services, including the Florida Department of Transportation and local fire rescue units, arrived at the scene to manage traffic and secure the area. The Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation into the incident. The aircraft's registration number, N2905U, was visible in the footage.

Watch the moment the plane lands on the highway:

Viewers react to the dramatic clip

People online were stunned by what they saw, with many questioning whether the footage was even real. Here is what some had to say on the Facebook page:

@Bastian Schmelzer wrote:

"Looks like AI 🤔"

@Shariq Hasan joked:

"I always do that in GTA, crazy to think some people do it in real life too. 😅"

@Gohar Abbas quipped:

"Boss, I am late because a plane cut me off in the traffic."

@Braedan Allen praised:

"What a pilot 👏"

@Sharon Noble noticed:

"I love how the cars just keep going as nothing has happened."

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@Pete Clackson summed it up:

"Any landing you walk away from is a good landing."

@Tapani Hietanen added:

"What a save. Great landing. Nerves of steel 😎👍"

More on aviation incidents

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Nerissa Naidoo avatar

Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting.  Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za

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