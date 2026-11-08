A TikTok user who works at KFC posted a video showing their staff meal, admitting they no longer find it exciting

The clip struck a nerve with South Africans who shared similar experiences working at fast food chains like McDonald's and Burger King

Viewers flooded the comments with funny and relatable stories about getting tired of free food at their workplace

A KFC worker shared her staff meal in a video. Image: y Cheng Xin

Source: Getty Images

A KFC employee's honest moment about workplace food fatigue had South Africa relating. TikTok user @neorampe332 posted a selfie-style video holding a box of fried chicken pieces wrapped in paper.

On-screen text read:

"You work at KFC & you no longer find staff meals interesting 😩."

The clip captured something many workers in the food industry know too well: the moment free food stops feeling like a perk.

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What started as a lighthearted post from @neorampe332 quickly resonated far beyond the KFC counter. South Africans who have worked at fast food chains, supermarkets and restaurants piled into the comments to share their own versions of the same story. Watch the video that got everyone talking below:

Mzansi reacts to KFC staff meal

The comments section became a space for people to swap their own food fatigue stories:

@Ayanda ❤️ Mnguni said:

"Lol me with McDonald's I'm tired xem 😫"

@Nunu_Lwandle ❤️ shared:

"My sister works there; she said she only gets 1 piece nje"

@carolvee wrote:

"Me at Burger King 😭😩"

@P 🩰 joked:

"The way I would gain weight 😭"

@lungile khumalo🩰🎀 said:

"The way I love KFC, I wouldn't get tired 😭"

@Zozo M😉 shared:

"Remember when my sister worked at the Woollies coffee shop 😭. We got tired of all Woollies products then my aunt worked at Spur and Wimpy 😭 she would even bring raw ingredients home"

@charity_rethabile🫧💕 added:

"So now you get food every day tjooo, come and get me, when I was young I wished to work at a chocolate factory 😹 because I love chocolate so I want to eat chocolate every day but now I want to work at KFC"

One viewer, @kyler, went straight to the point and asked how to apply for a part-time job at KFC:

"Let us be plugged with jobs too; we also want to eat KFC every day until we are tired of it."

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Source: Briefly News