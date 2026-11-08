Miss Universe SA announced that Bajabulile Thela will represent South Africa'at the 2026 Miss Universe pageant

The announcement quickly caught attention online, with South Africans rallying behind the beauty queen

Fans flooded the comments with messages of support, promising to vote for Thela when the time comes

Bajabulile Thela was named South Africa's Miss Universe 2026. Images: MissUniverseSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Miss Universe SA has officially announced that Bajabulile Thela will carry the South African flag at the 2026 Miss Universe pageant, and peeps are already in her corner.

The Mpumalanga-born beauty queen previously made headlines when she was crowned the winner of the prestigiuos event.

The pageant shared on its X account on Saturday, 7 November 2026, that Thela was on her way to Puerto Rico, to participate in the 2026 finale.

"South Africa, with her heart full of pride for her nation. A determined woman on a mission to become our 4th Miss Universe has departed for Puerto Rico. Mzansi, let us hold hands and show support for Bajabulise Thela, Miss Universe South Africa 2026.#MissUniverse," said the pageant.

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South Africans comment on Miss Universe SA

@bardioutside21 said:

"South Africa, elections are over! Let’s gather and support our Swati Princess Bajabulise Thela as she arrives in Puerto Rico tonight for Miss Universe 2026!"

@IamMissB reacted:

"You're getting there. Now just make the background music local too."

@ZuluLunzulu wrote:

"That’s how it’s done."

@ResaletengT replied:

"This is our blood,we support She is stunning too."

@kgosigadiBee responded:

"@Vondrass90, lets support our own my patriot. Mpumalanga to the world."

@AuntMkabayi said:

"Ngyanithanda ngoba niyezwa we’re behind our Bajabulisile."

@Oleb82979467 wrote:

"This one we can support, tell us when its time to vote."

Bajabulile Thela to represent South Africa at the Miss Universe 2026. Image: MissUniverseSouthAfrica

Source: Twitter

Tharina Botes from Roodepoort crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2026

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Tharina Botes, a Thai-South African woman born in Roodepoort, was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2026 on 23 August 2026.

The 29-year-old Economics graduate won after a standout performance in the final question-and-answer round in Bangkok.

Botes will now represent Thailand at the 75th Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico in November 2026.

Source: Briefly News