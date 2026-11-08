A motorist was arrested for drunk driving in Greytown, KZN, on 7 November 2026

The man broke down in tears at what appeared to be a police station, citing his political party's poor LGE performance

A video of the emotional arrest went viral on TikTok, leaving South Africans divided between sympathy and disbelief

A drunk driver arrested in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal, became an unlikely talking point on social media after footage of his emotional breakdown went viral. The clip, posted on 7 November 2026, showed the man seated in a chair, visibly distressed, inside what appeared to be a police station corridor.

A man was in tears after getting arrested. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

According to the on-screen caption in the video, the motorist told authorities he had turned to alcohol after his political party underperformed in the Local Government Elections. The footage showed another person nearby wearing a high-visibility vest, suggesting law enforcement was present throughout.

The clip by @newsnexussa carried a tone that many viewers described as both sad and oddly humorous. The man's explanation for his drinking linked his personal state directly to the LGE results, though he did not name his party in the video.

Drunk driving remains a serious road safety concern in South Africa. According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation, alcohol is a leading contributing factor in fatal crashes across the country, making the circumstances of the arrest a point of contention for many who watched the clip. Watch the moment the arrested motorist broke down at the police station:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mzansi jokes about viral arrest

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say:

@The-Ambassador salvation said:

"Eish, he sounds so scared and traumatised 😢"

@Zindelo wrote:

"Driving under the influence must never be shown any kind of leniency. People die on our roads cause of this."

@nix commented:

"Fat cats, when they realise tender money is gone to DA"

@mangalisosimelan6 noted:

"He was still drunk."

@Sips_ added:

"He definitely invested a lot of money into it 💔"

@riccardo_riri said:

"South Africa ke cinema [South Africa is cinema], you can't convince me otherwise."

@namhla590 asked:

"His party 😳😳 which party, Bethuna [which party, people] 🤣"

Other Briefly News stories on election aftermath

A TikTok video documenting street sweepers and refuse cleanup operations in Diepsloot went viral after residents playfully attributed the visible sanitation work to DA mayoral candidate Helen Zille ("Gogo Zille").

Former Olympic swimming champion Roland Schoeman defended his sharp criticism of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema following the party’s declining support in the 2026 local government elections.

A viral TikTok clip shared by user @ntandolaurent showed freshly patched potholes on a public road, each clearly branded with the Democratic Alliance (DA) logo, directly stamped into the new asphalt.

Source: Briefly News