A runner passed away during the 2026 Tswelopele Kaapsehoop 4-in-1 Marathon on 7 November

The Nelspruit Marathon Club confirmed the death and called for privacy for the runner's grieving family

Fellow runners and the running community flooded social media with messages of condolence and concern

Briefly News reached out to a family member in Potchefstroom who confirmed that the racer who died was 37-year-old Antonie van Zijl

Antonie van Zijl died on Saturday, 7 November 2026, after collapsing mid-race at the Tswelopele Kaapsehoop 4-in-1 Marathon in Mpumalanga. The 37-year-old was running the 21 km race when he collapsed.

Kaapsehoop marathon runner passed away. Image: Run 4 Ffwpu

Source: UGC

Medical responders arrived on the scene within minutes. iSecure managing director Dewald Strydom confirmed that his team received the emergency call at 09:16 and immediately began resuscitation efforts:

"I can confirm that we did resuscitate a male patient and provided all necessary treatment and techniques to ensure a positive outcome. Unfortunately, after 45 minutes, there was no improvement and resuscitation efforts had to be stopped. He was then declared dead at the scene."

The Nelspruit Marathon Club released an official statement on the day of the incident, confirming the death and asking the public to treat the family with compassion. The club specifically requested that people refrain from sharing photos, videos, or speculation about the cause of death on social media. The club said memorial and support details would be shared after consulting with the family.

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The marathon runner's sister, Denise Van Zijl, identified herself to Briefly News after her public acknowledgement of the death drew moving messages. She shared that Anotine is survived by two children and a partner. She also mentioned his mother saying:

"He was one of the most beautiful souls ever, always helped everyone."

Read the post below:

Running community mourns

The post drew an outpouring of grief from South Africa's running community.

Denise Van Zijl revealed a personal connection, writing simply:

"Thank you, it was my brother."

Lilly De Beer responded to Denise directly, writing:

"So very sorry about your boetie, may Abba Father hold you tight and carry you in this painful time."

Ronny Tenene raised a broader concern shared by many runners:

"A lot of runners are dying in numbers while racing these days, and all we are told is that a runner has passed on and nothing whatsoever thereafter. Can we be told the cause of death please? What is causing all these runners to just pass on like this?"

Millz Sotobe offered a touching tribute:

"He has run his race. He answered his call while doing what he loves."

Loretta Fortuin, who was also at the event, wrote:

"Our bodies are bruised, and we might not be happy with the times we ran today, but nothing can compare to this sad news about a fellow runner who passed on during the race today. Condolences to the family, friends and club members."

Grace Phosa added:

"May the family find solace in God Almighty. Sincere heartfelt condolences to the family."

Mduduzi Isaiah wrote:

"Rest in power Champ."

Briefly News stories on distance running tragedies

Tragedy struck the New York City Marathon when 24-year-old runner Rachel Apa collapsed inside Central Park just two miles short of completing her debut 42.2 km race.

The Milwaukee Lakefront Half Marathon in Wisconsin ended in mourning after 36-year-old participant John Meise collapsed along the route shortly after crossing the Hoan Bridge.

Pretoria athlete and mother of two Dezirée du Plessis (45) passed away in hospital nearly two weeks after being struck by an unauthorised minibus taxi while competing in the Soweto Marathon.

Source: Briefly News