Skeem Saam actors Eric Macheru and Lerato Marabe were spotted holding hands at a recent event

The moment between the on-screen rivals caught the attention of fans who flooded the comment section

Reactions were split, with some defending Eric's gesture while others pointed out he is a married man

'Skeem Saam's Lerato Marabe and Eric Macheru hold hands. Image: Lerato Marabe

Source: Instagram

A short clip of Skeem Saam actors Eric Macheru and Lerato Marabe holding hands at an event has set tongues wagging online.

Marabe's character, Pretty Seakamela, who previously dated Chef Katlego Peterson, was spotted holding hands with co-actor Eric Macheru, who plays Leeto Maputla.

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The TikTok video, shared on 2 November 2026 by Codanga, quickly caught the attention of the show's loyal fanbase, who had plenty to say about the moment between the two stars. The two's interaction outside of the fictional Turfloop had fans speculating about the nature of their friendship.

Social media users react to the clip

Gstar87 kept it real and called out the assumptions:

"People are always thinking about mjolo, sies maan, can't a man just assist a woman down the stairs without ditlaela thinking 'ba jola'🙄, whole comment section 'ba jola' sies mann."

@LETHABO was full of admiration for Macheru's chivalry:

"He is a gentleman; your wife is lucky, Eric. 👌"

Ausi Releh, however, felt the moment lingered a little too long:

"Aowa phela (no way) she must let go of his hand after that. leeto is a married man."

Lebowgang took a warmer view of the interaction altogether:

"I love how Leeto is taking care of Pretty, big brother duty."

neon80803 used the moment to air a different grievance entirely:

"Leeto is so unlikeable. That's why John blames him all Dzamn time"

'Skeem Saam's Lerato Marabe and Eric Macheru were holding hands at a recent event. Images: EricMacheru

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam welcomes legendary actor Jeffrey Sekele as Jackson

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former House of Zwide actor Jeffrey Sekele, who played Isaac Molapo, had landed a role in Skeem Saam.

The SABC1 soapie welcomed Sekele on the show on its social media accounts on 2 November 2026.

Fans of the educational soapie previously responded to the actor's storyline.

Source: Briefly News