Orlando Pirates legend Lebohang 'Cheeseboy' Mokoena spoke out against Kaizer Chiefs pursuing Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi

Maswanganyi, 28, is currently based in Bahrain with Al-Khaldiya SC after reportedly falling out of favour at the club

Mokoena raised concerns about Maswanganyi's character and whether he fits the profile Chiefs need at this stage

Orlando Pirates legend Lebohang "Cheeseboy" Mokoena has urged Kaizer Chiefs to steer clear of a potential move for Patrick "Tito" Maswanganyi, citing serious reservations about whether the midfielder is the right fit for Naturena.

Maswanganyi, 28, is currently contracted to Bahrain-based Al-Khaldiya SC. Reports surfaced last month suggesting the former Pirates star could be on his way out of the club after losing his place in the starting eleven. On Wednesday, he came off the bench in the second half as Al-Khaldiya beat Al-Wahda 2-1.

Mokoena Questions Maswanganyi's Fit at Chiefs

Speaking on SoccerBeat, Mokoena was direct about his stance when discussing speculation linking Maswanganyi to the Soweto giants.

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"Yes, he's got the experience, but he's not the Tito that played under coach Jose Riveiro. For me, if Chiefs want to get a Tito, all I can say is good luck, because our opinions are different. But for me, I wouldn't go for a player like Tito at Kaizer Chiefs, especially in the current situation and the type of player that he is," Mokoena said.

The former midfielder also pointed to character concerns that surfaced during Maswanganyi's time at Orlando Pirates, referencing previous remarks made by coach Mandla Ncikazi.

"I think we had some issues at Orlando Pirates where we saw the other side of Tito. Even coach Mandla elaborated and said he's a different type of human being. You need to sit down with him and try to understand him," Mokoena added.

Leadership Questions Loom Over Potential Deal

Beyond temperament, Mokoena questioned whether Maswanganyi has the leadership qualities required to guide younger players at Naturena. With Chiefs focused on building a competitive squad, Mokoena believes the midfielder does not fit the profile the club currently needs.

The comments add a notable voice of caution to what had been growing speculation around a possible return to South African football for Maswanganyi.

Source: Briefly News