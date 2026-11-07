Former Rangers defender Maurice Ross singled out Olwethu Makhanya as the best signing Rangers made this season

Ross compared the Bafana Bafana star to a defender who made a record-breaking move to one of England's top clubs

Makhanya has also earned a place in Bafana Bafana's latest squad ahead of crucial AFCON qualifying fixtures

Former Rangers defender Maurice Ross has thrown his weight behind Bafana Bafana central defender Olwethu Makhanya, declaring the South African capable of making a direct move to one of Europe's elite clubs without an intermediate step.

Makhanya joined Rangers from MLS side Philadelphia Union in a €3.5-million deal and quickly established himself as one of the most eye-catching performers in the Scottish Premiership, earning the Player of the Month award since his arrival.

Ross Draws Van Dijk Comparison

Speaking on the SNN Sports Podcast, Ross offered high praise for the Durban-born defender, referencing Virgil Van Dijk's well-documented route from Celtic to Liverpool as a benchmark.

"Makhanya [is the best signing they made]. When you do well at a Rangers or Celtic at that level, like [Virgil] Van Dijk, you have to have an intermediate move to then crack on at the big moves, like Liverpool etc," Ross said.

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The former Rangers player, however, suggested Makhanya may be capable of bypassing that transitional stage entirely, citing his athleticism, composure and natural instinct for defending as the key factors.

"I think Makhanya has it in him, I think he can go straight to the top. He's just athletic, calm on the ball, he likes to defend, he loves to be a defender," Ross added.

Rated Above Former Newcastle Signing Boumsong

Ross reserved his most striking assessment for when he drew a comparison between Makhanya and former France international Jean-Alain Boumsong. Boumsong represented Rangers before moving to Newcastle United in a transfer worth approximately €11.30 million.

Despite the weight that transfer carried at the time, Ross is convinced the Bafana Bafana star holds even greater potential than the former Ibrox centre-back.

"I think he's better than Boumsong, who ended up at Newcastle," Ross concluded.

Away from the club spotlight, Makhanya has earned selection in Bafana Bafana's latest squad. The former Marumo Gallants and Stellenbosch FC defender is set to feature in back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Kenya this month.

Source: Briefly News