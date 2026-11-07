Influencer Mihlali Ndamase, who recently went live about plastic surgery rumours sparked a conversation on social media over the weekend

A photo of the businesswoman from the live was shared on social media on Friday, 6 November 2026

South Africans commented on the viral photo on social media

SA mocks Mihlali's Looks, Compares the Influencer to a Dolphin

Source: Instagram

South African influencer Mihlali Ndamase was recently dragged on social media following her response to plastic surgery rumours.

The YouTuber previously trended on social media when a R9000 wig was installed and compared by a church aunty.

X user RealNorma shared a photo of Ndamase on her X account on 6 November 2026.

In the pic, Ndamase is compared to a dolphin following her viral Instagram video. Ndamase recently rubbished reports that she had filters on her face, which makes her look different from previous photos and videos. Ndamase has also been accused of having a BBL and bleaching her skin.

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"Mihlali .....'Y'all do not know a filter; I'm not botched, it's a filter... Okay Jane," she captioned the post.

South Africans comment on the pic

@ross_rori said:

"Lol Norma, but her story reminds me of an old man who once told me he does not believe in karma, but life is always fair; she once posted Bonang looking crusty, and now she is defending her looks."

@snaz_seeds replied:

"She is about to look like Darcey and her twin."

@Triciakoki responded:

"I was on the floor when she made this face."

@Cozmic_Love wrote:

"Oh my gosh, that 1st frame...mata keng hle."

@BeeRinky replied:

"She had no reason to put lip fillers, yoh."

@Mafika_TM reacted:

"Why does it low-key look like her ."

SA mocks Mihlali's Looks, Compares the Influencer to a Dolphin

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase's oversized suit at Glamour SA event draws Gwede Mantashe comparisons

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mihlali Ndamase attended the Glamour Hair & Beauty Masterclass 2026 as a guest speaker, but her outfit became the talking point of the evening.

The beauty entrepreneur's oversized suit drew comparisons to ANC politician Gwede Mantashe's famously ill-fitting suits.

Netizens flooded X with reactions, with some questioning why Mihlali didn't wear something from her own boutique.

Source: Briefly News