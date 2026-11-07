Rassie Erasmus reflected on the Springboks' performance after their Test win over Italy in Turin on Saturday, November 7

The Boks coach credited eight years of continuity and the gradual integration of new players for the team's consistent growth

South Africa now travel to Paris to continue their ongoing Nations Championship for a Friday Test against France at the Stade de France

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus expressed satisfaction with his side's discipline after their Test win over Italy in Turin, while acknowledging the team's second-half performance still left room for improvement.

Erasmus noted that the Springboks conceded only one penalty in the first half and roughly five penalties and five turnovers across the full match. "Which is pretty disciplined, even though the second half was a little soft," he added.

Continuity and Calm the Keys to Springboks' Growth

When asked about what has kept the team building, Erasmus pointed to the extended period the coaching staff and core group have spent together. The squad has been together for eight years, he said, and during that time management has steadily introduced newer faces into the setup.

Among those being integrated are Ethan Hooker, Morne van den Berg, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ruan Nortje, Cameron Hanekom, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, and Thomas du Toit, who Erasmus confirmed has rejoined the group.

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"So we've been able to bring people in here and there, and when you go to a game like this and pick a team that's match fit and ready, and everybody is calm and understands the system because we've been coaching them for a while, it's satisfying," Erasmus said.

**Springboks Head to Paris for France Test**

The squad departed Turin on Saturday evening bound for Paris, where they will prepare for their next assignment: a Test against France at the Stade de France on Friday.

Source: Briefly News