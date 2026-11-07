Facebook suspended the personal account of March and March Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma on 6 November 2026

The platform cited a violation of its community standards, giving her 180 days to appeal

The movement confirmed the suspension and said it would continue updates through its official organisational page

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. Images: RAJESH JANTILAL / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Facebook has suspended the personal account of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, the founder and leader of the March and March Movement, citing a breach of its community standards.

The suspension came into effect on 6 November 2026, cutting Ngobese-Zuma off from her profile and making it invisible to other users. A formal notification from the platform informed her that she has a 180-day window to lodge an appeal before the account is permanently disabled.

Facebook’s automated notice stated that the account, or activity linked to it, failed to meet the platform’s community standards. The platform has not publicly elaborated on the specific content that triggered the enforcement action.

March and March Movement responds

Spokesperson Sandile Dube confirmed the removal of Ngobese-Zuma’s personal profile on behalf of the organisation. The movement said it would issue a full media statement in due course and indicated that public communications would continue through its official organisational page while the appeal process unfolds.

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Ngobese-Zuma is a former radio presenter, farmer, and civic campaigner. She founded the March and March Movement, which has organised demonstrations calling for stricter border enforcement, national immigration reform, and the prioritisation of South African citizens.

A turbulent few months for the movement

The Facebook suspension is the latest in a string of significant developments surrounding Ngobese-Zuma and her organisation. In October 2026, the Durban High Court granted an interim interdict against the movement and its leadership following an urgent application brought by Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The order restricted the group from engaging in violent conduct or intimidation during public protests.

Also in October 2026, Ngobese-Zuma opened a criminal case with the South African Police Service after an online post threatened her with violence. The incident drew condemnation from both the ANC and the South African Human Rights Commission.

More on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Briefly News recently reported on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma urging supporters to attend a hearing after Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia filed urgent court papers to stop her movement’s planned Durban march.

recently reported on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma urging supporters to attend a hearing after Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia filed urgent court papers to stop her movement’s planned Durban march. The March and March Movement challenged Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to a live debate with Ngobese-Zuma, with many South Africans doubting she would accept.

Ngobese-Zuma also criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa after the ANC’s vote share plummeted in the 2026 local government elections.

Source: Briefly News