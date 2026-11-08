Roland Schoeman has defended his criticism of Julius Malema, saying his comments were directed at the EFF leader's rhetoric and political ideology

The former Olympic champion believes South Africans are increasingly tired of political leaders who rely on racial division rather than meaningful solutions

Schoeman's X post attracted mixed reactions, including jokes about Malema's alleged school marks and a response from Schoeman condemning a racist comment

Former Olympic swimming champion Roland Schoeman has stood by his criticism of Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema after a strongly worded post on X attracted attention following the party's performance in South Africa's 2026 local government elections.

Schoeman aimed Malema on Saturday, 7 November, questioning the EFF leader's political rhetoric and pointing to the party's declining electoral support.

In his post, Schoeman accused Malema of promoting racial division and inflammatory rhetoric, adding that the election results reflected growing dissatisfaction among voters.

The former swimmer has since explained the thinking behind his comments in an email response to Briefly News, making it clear that he has no intention of retracting them.

Roland Schoeman explains his criticism of Julius Malema

Responding to Briefly News, Schoeman said his comments were driven by frustration with what he considers divisive political rhetoric from Malema and the EFF.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"My post speaks to my frustration with Julius Malema's divisive political rhetoric and the EFF's electoral performance. My criticism is directed at his leadership, his public statements and the political ideology he represents," he said.

Schoeman argued that South Africans were becoming increasingly tired of political leaders who, in his view, relied on racial division and inflammatory statements instead of presenting meaningful solutions to the country's challenges.

He also defended the electorate's right to reject political ideas through the ballot box, describing the outcome as part of the democratic process.

"The electorate has every right to reject those ideas, just as I have every right to criticise them. That is democracy," he added.

The former Olympic champion concluded by confirming that he stood by his original remarks and wanted them represented accurately and in context.

Schoeman's post about Malema attracts reactions

In his original X post, Schoeman aimed Malema over the EFF's electoral performance, writing:

"All those years of spewing racial hatred, screaming about killing the Boer and pretending to speak for South Africans, only to scrape together 6%. What a humiliating rejection."

As seen in the post below on X.

He went on to tell the EFF leader that the ballot box did not care about his ego and that South Africa had the right to reject his political message.

The post attracted a range of responses, with several users mocking Malema over the EFF's performance and others expressing support for Schoeman's criticism.

One commenter compared the EFF leader's reported 6% support to his alleged Grade 12 Woodwork mark, prompting Schoeman to respond sarcastically that Malema was "still an overachiever".

However, Schoeman also challenged a commenter who responded with a racial slur directed at Malema.

"Why is that necessary? How are you any different to him? Be better," he replied.

Schoeman's remarks came as the EFF faced a significant decline in support in the 2026 local government elections. According to the Electoral Commission's results reported on Saturday, the party received approximately 6.26% of the national vote, down from 10.31% in the 2021 local government elections.

Source: Briefly News