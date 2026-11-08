Skeem Saam actress Zizo Sobutyu, who plays Mosebjadi, was filmed dancing with co-star Lunga Mofokeng, who plays Mr Q, on 6 November 2026

The TikTok clip of the two soapie favourites quickly caught the attention of fans across social media

Several fans gushed over the on-screen pair's chemistry, while others brought up their characters' storylines in the comments

Skeem Saam's Zizo Sobutyu and Lunga Mofokeng were seen dancing together. Images: Jabu McDonald and koketsomashilee

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam fans were recently divided when cast members Zizo Sobutyu, who plays Mosebjadi and Lunga Mofokeng who plays Mr Q shared a fun off-screen moment.

Sobutyu, who previously stunned X users with her isiXhosa fluency and accent, was seen dancing alongside Mofokeng.

The duo was joined by co-stars Eric Macheru and Lerato Marabe, who play the characters of Leeto Maputla and Pretty Seakamela Maphosa.

The TikTok video, shared on 2 November 2026 by social media user Codanga, quickly caught the attention of the show's loyal fanbase, who had plenty to say about the moment between the two stars. The two's interaction outside of the fictional Turfloop had fans speculating about the nature of their friendship.

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Social media users react to the clip

@momo kgotlhang wrote:

"They actually make a cute couple"

@Riza🌸 reacted:

"Nifuna uEvelyn abeworse ne?😭😭" (You want Evelyn to get worse?)

@Noni Leshabs said:

"Nna wa re stress o imile motho yowe ae zeni now le bina mmogo hayiii," (You are stressing me about because you are dancing wth the man who impregnanted you).

@MaLephale📚🖥️ replied:

"Kushuth usekude uEvie ukubaryt senidansa knje😭"

@mmaphefomashego responded:

"Nora tlang o bone Mosebjadi le Mr Q," (Nora come and see Mosebjadi and Mr Q).

@Reinecrownedbrand wrote: "

"Commenting about a young woman's body in this day and age it's so sickening. Le trapa ke life to that extent?"

Skeem Saam's Zizo Sobutyu and Lunga Mofokeng were spotted together. Image: Skeem Saam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam November Spoiler: Is Mosebjadi Pregnant?

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam fans predicted that either Mosebjadi or Arabang may be carrying Mr Q's baby.

This comes after the November teasers shared that she will visit the hospital.

Fans of the soapie commented on Mosebjadi and Mr Q's storylines.

Source: Briefly News