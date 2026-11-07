A video of a man who resembles Bill Gates speaking fluent Sesotho at a nighttime community church event went viral on TikTok

The clip, posted on 4 November, showed the man addressing a crowd of cheering onlookers in a township setting

South Africans in the comments could not believe what they were seeing and hearing, with thousands weighing in

A video of a bishop on TikTok stopped South Africans in their tracks. The clip showed a white man, who bears a striking resemblance to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, speaking Sesotho at what appeared to be an outdoor community church gathering in a township setting.

A bishop left South Africa, amazed by his ability to speak Sesotho. Image: @bishop.mosa

Source: TikTok

The crowd clapped, cheered, and responded with energy throughout. They were clearly delighted by the man addressing them. At one point, he greeted someone with a warm "hello, my dear," which only added to the charm.

The clip by @bishop.mosa was also a hit because of the ease with which the man switched into Sesotho. For many South Africans watching, the combination was almost impossible to process. Watch the Bill Gates lookalike speak Sesotho at the church gathering:

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Mzansi reacts to Bill Gates lookalike in SA

South Africans flooded the comments section with laughter and disbelief:

@mk wrote:

"Bill Gates speaks Sesotho?"

@Nomi 💕 said:

"Goodness, the accent?😭"

@thatgirlLee_ reacted:

"That 'hello my dear' is giving 'Amen baby' 😂"

@Cornelius SA added:

"His wife had to be closer after that 'Hello my dear' 😂😂"

@Mbedzi Mbedzi wrote:

"Hello my dear basadi mara 🤣" [Hello my dear, these women though]

@Modipane Simon asked:

"Why are most of the churches full of women?"

@I Am Sydney🇿🇲 joked:

"Trump will be forming at the mouth"

@Rapola P added:

"Donald Trump must be furious wherever he is."

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character Mantuli (played by Dieketseng Mnisi). A video of a Tswana woman filmed in a Botswana village went viral across South African social media after viewers noticed her extraordinary resemblance to iconic actress and businesswoman, Connie Ferguson.

Podcast and Chill co-host and radio personality Sol Phenduka took to X to react after users tagged him in a photo of a female podcast presenter bearing a striking resemblance to him.

Source: Briefly News