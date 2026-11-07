"Goodness, the Accent": Bill Gates Lookalike Who Speaks Sesotho at Event Stuns Mzansi
- A video of a man who resembles Bill Gates speaking fluent Sesotho at a nighttime community church event went viral on TikTok
- The clip, posted on 4 November, showed the man addressing a crowd of cheering onlookers in a township setting
- South Africans in the comments could not believe what they were seeing and hearing, with thousands weighing in
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A video of a bishop on TikTok stopped South Africans in their tracks. The clip showed a white man, who bears a striking resemblance to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, speaking Sesotho at what appeared to be an outdoor community church gathering in a township setting.
The crowd clapped, cheered, and responded with energy throughout. They were clearly delighted by the man addressing them. At one point, he greeted someone with a warm "hello, my dear," which only added to the charm.
The clip by @bishop.mosa was also a hit because of the ease with which the man switched into Sesotho. For many South Africans watching, the combination was almost impossible to process. Watch the Bill Gates lookalike speak Sesotho at the church gathering:
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Mzansi reacts to Bill Gates lookalike in SA
South Africans flooded the comments section with laughter and disbelief:
@mk wrote:
"Bill Gates speaks Sesotho?"
@Nomi 💕 said:
"Goodness, the accent?😭"
@thatgirlLee_ reacted:
"That 'hello my dear' is giving 'Amen baby' 😂"
@Cornelius SA added:
"His wife had to be closer after that 'Hello my dear' 😂😂"
@Mbedzi Mbedzi wrote:
"Hello my dear basadi mara 🤣" [Hello my dear, these women though]
@Modipane Simon asked:
"Why are most of the churches full of women?"
@I Am Sydney🇿🇲 joked:
"Trump will be forming at the mouth"
@Rapola P added:
"Donald Trump must be furious wherever he is."
Other Briefly News stories about uncanny celebrity lookalikes
- South African TikTok content creator @lovealways.lukho went viral after her comment section was overtaken by viewers comparing her to the legendary Skeem Saam character Mantuli (played by Dieketseng Mnisi).
- A video of a Tswana woman filmed in a Botswana village went viral across South African social media after viewers noticed her extraordinary resemblance to iconic actress and businesswoman, Connie Ferguson.
- Podcast and Chill co-host and radio personality Sol Phenduka took to X to react after users tagged him in a photo of a female podcast presenter bearing a striking resemblance to him.
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Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 4 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of training courses by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za