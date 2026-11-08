Kenyan content creator Elsa Majimbo addressed drug and prostitut*on allegations that have been swirling around her online

Majimbo said she does not know where the claims stem from, but netizens quickly pointed to her own past social media behaviour

Fans who once supported her turned on the creator, with many saying she brought the backlash on herself

Content creator Elsa Majimbo speaks about the drug claims. Image: elsamajimbo

Source: Getty Images

Kenyan content creator Elsa Majimbo has finally spoken out about allegations linking her to drugs and prost*t*tion, and her response has set social media alight.

On 7 November 2026, a clip of the former Vogue cover addressing the claims began circulating on X, drawing sharp and divided reactions from netizens who have long followed her rise.

Social media user MixedRaceuncle shared a clip of Majimbo's video on his X account on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

In the clip, Majimbo says: "I don't know where the bullying comes from. I spend a lot of time alone. I am not a big party person. It just gets really overwhelming sometimes. I have very few friends. I put on an outfit, and people will say I'm a prostit*te or like, because of how skinny I am, I first heard this rumour that I am on drugs."

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Peeps comment on the clip

@NissyPrada said:

"She really can't say she doesn't know where it stems from. As a person who 'spends time alone,' she must scroll back through all her digital footprint. The answer is there."

@mixedracedUncle wrote:

"I'm afraid to a certain degree but are right, there's some things she said in the past, that made us go like 👀👀👀 but there's always room for improvement."

@HerOWN_Heroine offered a broader lesson:

"Lesson: don't live for the applause because the silence will be deafening."

@LiLanga29 laid out the full picture:

"It all started with the videos of telling people that they're not like her while glossing herself while the clothes and jewellery are on. That was supposed to be a fruitful check-in, but she used it to belittle people. So these well-known people kind of realise in the end that the very supportive base they have is not to be messed with."

@j_nthato kept it short:

"She called it on herself. ~ 'Don't bite the hand that feeds you.'"

TikToker Elsa Majimbo breaks her silence on using drugs. Image: ElsaMajimbo

Source: Getty Images

Black Coffee hangs out with Elsa Majimbo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that social media influencer Elsa Majimbo took to social media to share that she's hanging out with Black Coffee.

Elsa recently landed in South Africa and, by the looks of it, she's really enjoying her time in Mzansi.

Social media users were thrilled that Elsa has been hanging out with some South African celebrities.

Source: Briefly News