Kenyan-born TikTok sensation Elsa Majimbo is winning over fans from around the world through her satiric videos

The well-known funny girl is doing what she loves, living her truth and building her brand as a comedian and digital content creator

Elsa has gained the adoration of many and international praise from A-list starts such as Rihanna, Naomi Campbell and Lupita Nyong’o

From cracking witty jokes while crunching on her potato crisps, Elsa Majimbo has gone viral and won over the hearts and laughs of many across the globe.

Elsa Majimbo has made her mark in the world of comedy. Image: @majimb.o / Instagram, Amy Sussman/Instagram and Facebook's Creator Week/Getty Images and @majimb.o / Instagram

Her tongue-in-cheek videos feature her unique take on everyday life, societal standards, being an adult and personal views on just about anything.

Proof of the magic that happens when purpose meets the perfect timing, the 19-year-old gained recognition during the early stages of the Covid-19 lockdown, easily making her a YouTube sensation.

Speaking to the Independent UK, Elas shared how her videos were purely for her enjoyment.

“I was like, ‘Girl you know what, you’re funny, you have the it-factor, you’re everything.’ I just did things for myself, and I didn’t really care if anyone else found me funny.”

She has since reached over 2 million followers on Instagram, collaborated with major beauty brands such as Fenty and MAC and has been profiled by global media from Vogue to The New York Times.

How does she maintain her satirical flair? In GQ magazine, the rising star said:

“There’s always a joke in everything – even in situations that may seem bleak. Just find the humour and laugh, because being happy is the best way to get by.”

She’s admitted that she didn’t expect to go viral but seized the opportunity when it presented itself.

“I really didn’t imagine it at all. Now I’m building myself into the comedian and creator that I want to be.”

Today she is easily living the life of her dreams. Her unique yet relatable content has earned her international praise. These include winning the African Social Star of 2020 at this year’s E! People’s Choice Awards as well as receiving applause from big names such as Rihanna, Naomi Campbell and Lupita Nyong’o.

Elsa Majimbo thanks South Africans for support, says Kenya is not safe for her

Coming from a humble background, the Nairobi-born comedienne has openly favoured South Africa over her home country.

The 19-year-old appeared in an AB Talks YouTube interview with Anas Bukhash and gave reasons why she is not planning on living in Kenya.

"I have a bad relationship with Nairobi. People think it is just the internet but people have made it hard for me in Nairobi,'' she said.

According to Elsa, people picked on her because of her skin colour.

