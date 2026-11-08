Double World Cup winners Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian de Allende are reportedly considering a return to South African rugby with Boland Cavaliers

Springboks star Du Toit confirmed on Friday he is heading home after five seasons with Japanese club Toyota Verblitz

A third World Cup winner could follow the pair to Boland, with his current contract nearing its end

Two double World Cup-winning Springbok centurions are reportedly considering ending their careers with the Boland Cavaliers, with the possibility of a third decorated teammate joining them.

Rapport reported that lock Pieter-Steph du Toit and centre Damian de Allende are open to representing Hawies Fourie's Winelanders outfit after spending several seasons in Japan's Rugby League One.

Du Toit Confirms Japan Departure

Du Toit, 34, confirmed on Friday that he would be leaving Toyota Verblitz following a five-season stint with the Japanese club. De Allende, also 34, is understood to be weighing similar options.

Both players have deep roots in the Western Cape and are reported to be motivated by a desire to return home and settle with their families.

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Should the moves materialise, veteran fullback Willie le Roux, 37, whose current contract with the Bulls is nearing its end, could be the third high-profile name to link up with Boland.

SA Cup Route Back to URC

According to Rapport, the arrangement could see Du Toit and De Allende represent Boland in SA Cup rugby while remaining eligible for larger franchises in the United Rugby Championship. Du Toit is understood to be a potential option for the Stormers, while De Allende could make himself available to the Bulls.

Stormers head coach John Dobson may benefit from Du Toit's availability in the short term, given that loose forward Marcel Theunissen, who had been linked to a move to Japan, is currently sidelined through injury.

Much about the final shape of these arrangements remains unresolved, and no formal announcements have been made by any of the clubs or players involved.

Source: Briefly News