Journalist Mark Keohane made a case for Jacques Nienaber's return to South African rugby when his Leinster contract ends in 2027

Nienaber guided the Springboks to back-to-back World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023 before taking charge of Leinster

Keohane argued that Nienaber's individual coaching brilliance has not received the recognition it deserves

Sports journalist Mark Keohane has made a compelling case for Jacques Nienaber's return to South African rugby, arguing that the former Springbok head coach's value to the game at home remains significant, whatever his next role may be.

Writing in the Sunday Times, Keohane contended that Nienaber's contributions to South African rugby are frequently undersold, particularly his role in delivering back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023.

Nienaber's Individual Brilliance Deserves Recognition

Keohane's central argument is that Nienaber's coaching achievements have too often been viewed solely through the lens of his partnership with Rassie Erasmus, rather than on their own merit.

"Nienaber was the head coach. That should never be forgotten," Keohane wrote.

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The 54-year-old's defensive systems were a cornerstone of the Boks' World Cup campaigns, and his meticulous preparation was credited with guiding the team through three successive knockout matches won by a single point in 2023.

Since departing the Springbok setup, Nienaber has led Leinster to consecutive United Rugby Championship titles and two Investec Champions Cup finals, further underlining his credentials on the global stage.

Humility Among His Greatest Strengths

Keohane recalled speaking with Nienaber ahead of last season's Champions Cup final, where the coach reflected on what drives results.

"You earn the right to a result through performance on the day, not because of what you did the match beforehand," Nienaber said.

The coach also spoke candidly about the personal challenges he faced adapting to a new environment and a different set of players after leaving South Africa.

"I felt, in the beginning, I wasn't good enough to move between those levels," he admitted.

For Keohane, that self-awareness and commitment to growth set Nienaber apart from many of his contemporaries in world rugby.

With his Leinster contract due to expire in June 2027, Keohane argued that South African rugby should actively seek to bring Nienaber back into the fold, whether within the Springbok coaching structure, in a high-performance capacity or at franchise level.

"South African rugby needs minds like Nienaber's," Keohane concluded.

Source: Briefly News