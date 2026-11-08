A ward in Mpumalanga's Steve Tshwete municipality recorded an extraordinary tie between the ANC and the SACP during the local government elections

Both parties received exactly 5,939 votes each, triggering a legal provision most South Africans had never heard of

South African law allows a coin toss or drawing of lots to break an electoral tie, and the ward result came down to exactly that

A ward election result in Mpumalanga left South Africans stunned after two parties received an identical number of votes. The deadlock forced officials to settle the outcome with a coin toss on 7 November.

The SACP and ANC got the same number of votes, and it was settled with a coin toss. Image: SACP / ANC

Source: Facebook

The tie happened in a ward within the Steve Tshwete municipality, where the ANC and the South African Communist Party (SACP) each received exactly 5,939 votes. With no margin separating the two, electoral officials turned to South African law, which provides for a coin toss or drawing of lots when parties finish level.

Facebook creator CoolStoryBru shared a video breaking down the bizarre outcome, saying he could not believe such a law existed:

"Please tell me I'm not the only South African who didn't know about this," he said, visibly gobsmacked.

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The provision is real and has been used before. According to CoolStoryBru's research, shared in the clip with overlaid news screenshots, the Electoral Act allows officials to draw lots or flip a coin when no other method can separate candidates. The Steve Tshwete ward used a coin toss as the tiebreaker, and the SACP came out on top. See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to electoral coin toss

South Africans in the comments had plenty to say:

Clive Toerien joked:

"ANC probably called heads and won; the coin was heads on both sides."

Sizwe Miya wrote:

"I thought it was a joke until I saw it on SABC News."

Mathlomola Selela Selela was delighted by the outcome:

"The nice part is ANC lost the bet, and SACP won."

Hlekani Baloyi-Sibanda added:

"This happened in Ba-Phalaborwa Ward 05 too. A coin toss was a decider. First time hearing of it."

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Source: Briefly News