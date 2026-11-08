A young South African fan was captured wiping away tears during Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the Springboks' clash against Italy in Turin

His mother, Agostinella Ribero, shared the footage and explained why hearing Siya Kolisi sing the national anthem made the moment so emotional

South Africans reacted to the footage, with several saying they had spotted him during the live television broadcast

A young Springboks supporter has touched the hearts of South Africans after an emotional moment during the national anthem ahead of the team's Nations Championship clash against Italy in Turin.

The supporter, identified by his mother as Michele Ribero-Fassbender, was filmed wiping away tears as Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika played at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

The footage captured an emotional Michele as the cameras focused on Springboks captain Siya Kolisi singing the national anthem. His reaction quickly became a talking point among South Africans after his mother shared the clip on Facebook.

Agostinella Ribero explained that being away from home and seeing his sporting idol singing the anthem had brought his emotions to the surface.

"When you're far from home, and you watch your country play and your idol Siya Kolisi singing the anthem you love, your emotions let go. So proud, my son Michele Ribero-Fassbender," she wrote.

South Africans react to Springboks fan's emotional moment

The footage struck a chord with South Africans, with several Facebook users sharing their own experiences of watching the moment unfold during the television broadcast.

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Paul Rooy recalled seeing Michele when the cameras zoomed in on him.

"I watched as the camera zoomed in on this young man... visibly moved... must have had a thousand memories running through his mind and it showed on his face. The rest of the world doesn't understand... this is what it means to us... ❤️"

Martie Bayman also recognised the moment, writing:

"This is what home is !!!! Shame the camera zoomed in and what a beautiful moment!!!!"

Yvonne Vieira shared a message of national pride, commenting:

"Once a South African, always a South African."

Sarahan Brophy added that the moment had also caught her family's attention.

"We saw him on TV too- Madi suddenly shouted!!!"

Bonita van Rooy praised Michele for expressing his emotions, saying:

"Not afraid to show your emotions. 👏👏👏. Saw him on TV. 💕"

Cecilia Van der Westhuizen also described the moment as emotional for supporters, while Warren Le Roux summed it up with the words:

"When home comes rushing in"

Springboks thrash Italy 66-7 in Nations Championship

While the emotional scenes provided a memorable moment before kick-off, the Springboks delivered an equally memorable performance on the field.

Rassie Erasmus' charges overwhelmed Italy with a 66-7 victory, scoring nine tries to maintain their unbeaten run in the Nations Championship.

South Africa dominated the opening half, crossing the try line six times to take a commanding 45-0 lead into the break.

Malcolm Marx scored twice, while Kolisi, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Morne van den Berg and Damian Willemse also crossed in the first half. The Boks added three more tries after the break through Wilco Louw, Paul de Villiers and Ethan Hooker. Italy managed a consolation try through Federico Ruzza.

The victory gave South Africa 20 log points from four successive Nations Championship victories.

The Springboks now turn their attention to France, whom they face at the Stade de France on Friday, 13 November, before taking on Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November.

Source: Briefly News