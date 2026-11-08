President Cyril Ramaphosa raised the prospect of stepping down as ANC leader following the party's poor local government election results

The ANC's national vote share dropped sharply from 49.9% in 2021 to 36.9% in 2026, with major metros among the losses

Senior ANC officials pushed back against Ramaphosa's resignation proposal, with one NEC member warning it could collapse the GNU

President Cyril Ramaphosa considered stepping down as ANC president. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — President Cyril Ramaphosa raised the possibility of resigning as African National Congress leader at an internal party meeting following the ANC's heavy losses in the 2026 Local Government Elections, according to National Executive Committee members.

According to Sunday Times, the ANC's national vote share fell from 49.9% in 2021 to 36.9% in 2026, with the party losing its majority in all Gauteng metropolitan municipalities as well as Nelson Mandela Bay and eThekwini. The discussion emerged after ANC head of elections Mdumiseni Ntuli called on the NEC to reflect seriously on the results.

Ramaphosa argues for accountability

According to NEC members, Ramaphosa told the meeting that the party could not sustain two consecutive electoral defeats under his leadership without consequence. He indicated that if the top seven officials were unwilling to vacate their positions collectively, he was prepared to resign independently.

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One NEC member cautioned that Ramaphosa stepping down would risk destabilising the Government of National Unity — a warning that added urgency to the internal debate. ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu, however, said she had no knowledge of any such discussion among national officials.

Senior officials persuade Ramaphosa to stay

The resignation proposal was rejected by several senior figures within the party. Deputy president Paul Mashatile, secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, and second deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa all pushed back against the idea and worked to convince Ramaphosa to remain in his position.

Mashatile urged officials to take time and reflect on the results before making any decisions, while Ramokgopa floated the idea of convening an early national conference in April as a possible path forward.

This is not the first time Ramaphosa has floated the possibility of stepping down from the ANC presidency. A similar situation arose in 2022 during the fallout from the Phala Phala farm scandal, when a presidential panel report threatened his position within the party.

The party recently held a press briefing at the Midrand Results Operations Centre. Watch a video from the briefing on X here:

Ramaphosa issues warning to ANC councillors, mayors

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Ramaphosa’s warning that ANC councillors and mayors who fail to serve communities or misuse public funds will be removed.

The warning came at the party’s final pre-election rally in Mdantsane, but it drew sceptical reactions online, with users questioning why action had not come sooner.

Source: Briefly News