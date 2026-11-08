Cyan Boujee resurfaced on social media with a vacation post from Mauritius, captioning it with a tongue-in-cheek courtroom reference

This comes after a Randburg Magistrate's Court granted MaWhoo a protection order against the YouTuber after weeks of public fallout between the two

The DJ and influencer also announced her festive season bookings are open, signalling she is back in full work mode

Cyan Boujee posted a cryptic message after being served a protection order by MaWhoo. Images: cyan.boujee24, mawhoo_.

Source: Instagram

DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee has made a bold return to social media following a significant legal setback in her ongoing feud with amapiano vocalist MaWhoo. Rather than keeping a low profile, she jetted off to Mauritius and announced her festive season bookings are officially open.

The fallout between the two media personalities had been building for weeks, rooted in allegations of romantic entanglement. Things escalated publicly, with threats of physical confrontation making the rounds online, prompting MaWhoo to approach the Randburg Magistrate's Court over fears for her personal safety.

MaWhoo secures protection order

The court ruled in MaWhoo's favour, granting the protection order after Cyan reportedly did not appear on the scheduled court date. The order means any direct harassment, physical assault, or public threats aimed at MaWhoo could trigger immediate legal consequences for Cyan.

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Cyan had briefly gone quiet online, deactivating her social media channels in what appeared to be a short hiatus. That silence did not last long.

Cyan Boujee broke her silence with a cryptic message after MaWhoo served her with a protection order. Images: mawhoo_, cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee's cryptic comeback

The DJ resurfaced with island getaway snaps, posing against a scenic Mauritian backdrop. Her caption was hard to miss.

"Your honour, the circumstances were tropical."

The line, widely read as a playful dig at the courtroom drama surrounding her as well as a nod to her name, Honour, set social media alight. Peeps were divided over whether she was subtly mocking the legal proceedings or simply signalling that she had moved on and was not letting the situation derail her.

Earlier in the week, Cyan had taken to her timeline to confirm that her gig guide for the 2026 festive season is now open for bookings. With festive events picking up pace across Mzansi, the announcement positioned her squarely back in the entertainment conversation, controversy and all.

See Cyan Boujee's post below.

Bouncer distracted by Cyan Boujee performance

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a viral video of Cyan Boujee's performance that caught not only the audience's attention, but the security crew as well.

The clip captured the moment a bouncer briefly stopped to watch Cyan on stage, leaving social media with plenty to discuss in the comments section.

Source: Briefly News