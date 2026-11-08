A South African TikToker filmed a comedic reaction after spotting Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits on a shelf for more than R200

The store's "Low Price" label on the box of cookies made the sticker shock even harder to swallow for viewers

South Africans flooded the comments with disbelief, comparing the price to other items that usually cost a lot

A Bakers Choice Assorted biscuit box stopped one South African shopper dead in their tracks. @maphilly43 posted the now-viral TikTok on 3 November, filming themselves in a grocery store aisle lined with biscuit displays, reacting with animated disbelief to the price tag staring back at them.

A woman was floored by the price of Choice Assorted Biscuits. Image: @maphilly43

Source: TikTok

What made the moment land even harder was the sign hanging above the shelf. It read: "Low Price 309.99 Bakers," which only added to the comedic sting of the discovery. The clip spread quickly, with thousands of South Africans tagging friends and sharing their own feelings about the cost of a childhood staple.

The price in the video by @maphilly43 hit a nerve because Choice Assorted is not just any biscuit. For many South Africans, it is a tin that sat on a coffee table at Christmas, at a grandmother's house, or at a school tuck shop. Seeing it cross the R300 mark felt personal. Watch the video of the biscuits below:

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Mzansi reacts to price spike

One commenter pointed out that the same box was selling at Shoprite for R179, throwing the R309.99 figure into question. Others were more focused on what else that money could buy, with comparisons ranging from a full tank of petrol to a Kwid, a bag of rice, maize meal and flour combined, and even a car deposit. South Africans in the comments section had plenty to say:

@Kenny Gumede wrote:

"They have the nerve to put 'Low price' 🥲"

@Debbielicious🇿🇦 said:

"Haabeee ideposit yemoto (That's a car deposit)🤞"

@LuLoux commented:

"Nah. We will buy them in January ngeke (no way). They're getting greedy."

@precious♡♡ reacted:

"Haiibo from R130 to R300 😂😂."

@Barb's wrote:

"I'd combine rice, maize meal and flour for that price."

@KhulaKhabaFoundation advised:

"Buy Toppers, lemon creams one by one. They won't reach R200."

@Tshi-Amo🧚‍♀️ added:

"I guess our children won't experience our childhood memories."

@BarbieSA🇿🇦🦄 declared:

"I would rather take that 309 and bake Christmas cookies at home ngeke."

@Brenda MaShezi said:

"These biscuits will miss us this December, Angeke shame."

Other Briefly News stories on Bakers biscuits nostalgia

Shoppers expressed confusion and fury after a viral TikTok clip shared by @mzamo712 showed Bakers Choice Assorted biscuit trays being sold stripped of their iconic festive cardboard boxes and wrapped solely in plain plastic.

A Port Elizabeth woman, @nikkifischer, delighted snack lovers across Mzansi after sharing a joyful TikTok taste test celebrating the unexpected return of Bakers Choco Magic biscuits to store shelves after spotting them at Makro.

Cape Town resident Sarietha Engelbrecht saw her viral 2023 Rugby World Cup idea brought to life after Bakers officially rolled out a limited-edition pack featuring exclusively green Springbok-shaped Zoo Biscuits.

Source: Briefly News