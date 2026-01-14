A popular Christmas treat looks different on shopping shelves, leaving shoppers questioning whether the price matches the product

Mzansi shared reactions to the unexpected change of Bakers' popular biscuits, showing outrage and curiosity in a viral TikTok video

The prices have also sparked debates across South Africa, turning the Christmas treat into a topic many are talking about

A familiar household biscuit has sparked nationwide outrage, with shoppers questioning its value for money.

Choice Assorted biscuits sold without their familiar box have left shoppers confused and angry. Image: @mzamo712

Choice Assorted biscuits, famously known for their mix of treats, have recently appeared on shelves looking very different. Instead of their iconic box, some packs are now wrapped in plastic, yet carrying a price tag that has left many consumers frustrated. For a product that many grew up associating with family time during Christmas, the change has hit a nerve.

In a TikTok video that caught attention on 12 January 2026, a man questions how a product could lose its packaging quality but still cost the same, if not more. His reaction struck a chord, especially during a time when Mzansi is feeling the pinch of rising food prices.

TikTokker @mzamo712 reacted angrily to the price of the biscuits. He points out that the biscuits no longer come in their usual box, but are instead sealed in plastic while selling for about R80 per pack.

As the clip spread, online discussions suggested that sellers offering Choice Assorted biscuits without the traditional box might be removing the original packaging purposefully. Many speculate that this is to ensure that promotional Golden Tickets from the Choice Assorted Golden Ticket promotion, which has been running from October 2025 to January 2026, are not found by consumers.

Golden Ticket hype adds fuel to the outrage

The Golden Ticket campaign by Bakers Biscuits promises big rewards to lucky customers who find special tickets inside 1kg or 2kg Choice Assorted packs. Prizes range from cash winnings of up to R1 million to a year’s supply of treats.

Mzansi weighs in with mixed reactions

Consumers have raised concerns about trust and whether they are unknowingly buying products that have already been tampered with.

@Sum Guy commented:

“Looks like someone was trying to find a golden ticket and now they are stuck with stock they can't even prove as to when it expires.”

@NomalizoMkay:

“No expiry date in sight.”

@Nikiwe👩‍🎓 asked:

“Why are the biscuits not in a box? 😂👀“

@Malidlamini highlighted:

“Guys, the reason they are out of the box might be that these are festive foods, meaning they sell a lot only during that period and now they are selling individual trays so that they sell fast. Checkers and Woolworths sell them for about 50% off around this time.”

@Wandile Mngomezulu asked:

“Did Bakers even allow their products to be sold like this?😭”

@katgwen noted:

“If it's out of the package then how will we see the expiry date? Even at local spaza shops we check the date✔️”

@FireWallFluff:

“I am sure they are dry now. Once they leave the box, they become soft.”

A shopper is outraged by the prices of Choice Assorted biscuits and their packaging. Image: @mzamo712

