Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits, aka South Africa's favourite Christmas biscuits, remain a favourite during the festive season, and many will be eager to score the best price

South Africans reflected on their love for Choice Assorted biscuits after a man shared a TikTok video raving about the Bakers' treats

Briefly News put together a comparison of the retailer with the most affordable Choice Assorted biscuit between Game, Makro and Walmart

South Africa is welcoming Christmas with the epic return of Choice Assorted hype on the socials. Thousands of South Africans agreed with a video about Choice Assorted biscuits being a South African Christmas staple.

Game, Makro and Walmart all carry Bakers Choice Assorted biscuits. Image: Briefly News / Game / Bloomberg / Getty Images

Makro, Game and the newly opened Walmart are among the top contenders for the cheapest carrier of Choice Assorted Biscuits. A clip of the man raving about the Christmas biscuits left people eager to secure their own Choice Assorted treats. Briefly News shared side-by-side prices from three major retailers: Makro, Game and Walmart.

South Africa's Choice Assorted biscuits prices compared

In a TikTok video, creator Bruno Champion shared his fond memories of Choice Assorted. He remembered the relatable Christmas biscuit rule: the kids can eat any cookie except the one in the red wrapper. The biscuit in the red wrapper is typically ranked as the most valued out of the whole box. He argued that there is no real Christmas without a box of Choice Assorted.

The TikkToker's Choice Assorted video reminded viewers to get their Choice Assorted box for the festive season. The question is where South Africa stands to gain the most for their precious rands. Makro, crowned South Africa's cheapest grocery store by Business Tech, has a special on 2kg Choice Assorted with 6% off at R265, while 1kg is R156. The smallest box of 200g is R34. Watch the video of the man reflecting on his love for Choice Assorted biscuits:

Game, which promises worthwhile deals delivered with a lower price point. 1kg Choice Assorted biscuits on Game were priced at R139, R17 rand less than Makro. For people looking to buy a bigger box, Game's was more expensive at R268 while the smallest was R41.

Which South African retailer has cheaper Choice Assorted biscuits?

Briefly News spotted Choice Assorted highlighted as a bargain at Walmart's Clearwater mall opening. The retailers showcased their aisle dedicated to the best bargains in the store. One of the displays was 1kg Choice Assorted for R136.

Walmart highlighted the 1kg Choice Assorted price at Clearwater Mall in Johannesburg. Image: Briefly News

Depending on the size of Choice Assorted, all three retailers have their perks. Makro is the place to go for shoppers on a tight budget who can do with the smallest yet cheapest size. Game and Walmart have a R2 difference for the 1kg box. South Africa's cheapest food retailer, Makro, comes out ahead for 2kg boxes of Choice Assorted biscuits; the 6% discount guarantees more biscuits for less money.

