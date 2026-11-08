A UDM councillor was shot dead in Motherwell, Gqeberha, just days after the 2026 local government elections concluded

Police confirmed the 45-year-old was shot twice in the head while answering a phone call outside a barbershop on Saturday

The UDM said it would escalate the matter to the Political Killings Task Team, raising concerns about a possible political motive

Luxolo Lamette was shot and killed. Image: Joy_Zelda

Source: Twitter

EASTERN CAPE —On the afternoon of Saturday, 7 November 2026, 45-year-old United Democratic Movement (UDM) councillor Luxolo Namette was shot and killed on Umnulu Street, NU9, Motherwell, Gqeberha, just three days following South Africa’s Local Government Elections on 4 November.

The South African reported that police confirmed that Namette had stepped outside a barbershop to answer a telephone call when an unidentified assailant approached and shot him twice in the head, causing him to die on the scene.

Political motive suspected

UDM secretary-general Bulelani Bobotyane expressed deep sorrow, noting that the slaying cast a shadow over what should have been a time of reflection after the municipal elections. "He was one of our own, and his murder has shaken us to the core. We call for an urgent and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his murder," Bobotyane said.

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The party leadership raised strong concerns that the assault was targeted.

"We are deeply concerned that this may have been a politically motivated killing. While we do not wish to prejudge the outcome of the investigation, we cannot ignore the possibility that Councillor Namette was targeted because of his political activities or his responsibilities as a public representative," Bobotyane stated.

The UDM confirmed it would transfer the investigation to the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) for priority handling.

Remembered as a dedicated public servant

Namette previously served as deputy mayor and chaired the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) within the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality. After the UDM secured council seats in the metro, he was expected to take up his position once again. Colleagues remembered him as a bright, humorous, and sharp-witted leader who engaged openly on municipal matters.

View a video of him speaking after he won the ward:

Demanding swift action from law enforcement, the party added:

"Political differences must never be settled through the barrel of a gun. No public representative should have to fear for their life because of their political affiliation or the duties they perform in service of their communities."

The UDM offered condolences to Namette's wife, children, father Thembelani, extended family, friends, and party comrades.

Eastern Cape councillor shot dead

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the fatal shooting of Mbhashe councillor Ernest Fipaza at his home in Bende, and the police search for two suspects.

After killing Fipaza, the men allegedly threatened his son and broke open a safe while searching for a firearm. No arrests have been made, and a specialised task team is investigating.

Source: Briefly News