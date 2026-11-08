Singer Donald faced a fresh wave of online bullying over his appearance on 7 November 2026

A viral X post mocking Donald's physique reignited a years-long pattern of body-shaming against the singer

Some fans rallied to his defence while others said Donald's own TikTok responses were only making things worse

Donald gets bullied over his weight. Image: DonaldDenial2

Source: Instagram

South African singer Donald Moatshe has once again found himself at the centre of a cruel online pile-on, with social media users targeting him over his weight in a video that spread rapidly across X.

The talented songwriter previously trended on social media when he slammed a promo video with Amanda Black.

Social media user Nolwazi K shared on her X account on 6 November 2026 that the musician was being bullied on TikTok and X.

"Donald doesn’t deserve the bullying he has endured over the years," she wrote.

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The clip, shared on 7 November 2026, reignited a conversation about the relentless body-shaming the star has endured over the years. The bullying appears to have begun on TikTok before spilling onto X, with some users claiming Donald had tried to respond to critics directly on the platform, which only seemed to fuel more ridicule.

South Africans react to the singer's clip

@gurumaster281 added a stark warning to those piling on:

"You cannot say that about another human being; you can suffer the same fate."

Not everyone was sympathetic to the angle of victimhood, though. @nyashazim263 kept it blunt, writing:

"He is just getting old."

@Yknip1 pointed the finger at Donald's own handling of the situation, noting:

"Donald is in denial on TikTok; his fans are cooking him 😅😂😅 South Africans don't deserve internet and social media."

Donald's fans defend him after he gets bullied. Images: DonaldDenial

Source: Instagram

Khaya Mthethwa releases 1st-ever Venda song Rhividza Vhone

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that gospel singer Khaya Mthethwa announced the release of his first-ever Venda song, Rhividza Vhone.

The track features Takie Ndou from The Encounter project and comes with a full music video on YouTube.

Rhividza Vhone forms part of the Art & Worship II The Encounter project alongside two other songs.

Source: Briefly News