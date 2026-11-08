Dr Deon Weyers, a celebrated plastic and reconstructive surgeon known for transforming celebrity bodies, passed away

His colleagues announced the news on his official Instagram page, where they asked for privacy for his family during this difficult time

Reality TV star Inno Morolong and other socialites flooded the comment section with heartfelt tributes to the surgeon

Celebrity cosmetic surgeon Dr Deon Weyers has passed away. Images: drdeonweyers

Source: Instagram

South Africa is mourning the loss of Dr Deon Weyers, one of the country's most prominent plastic and reconstructive surgeons, whose work made him a beloved figure in celebrity and entertainment circles.

His passing was announced on 6 November 2026 through his official Instagram page, just days after he celebrated his birthday on 28 October, where colleagues paid tribute to the late doctor.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Dr Deon Weyers. We mourn the loss of a colleague and a doctor who was part of so many patients' lives," the statement read.

They also appealed for compassion, saying: "Our deepest sympathies are with his family, friends, patients and all who knew him." No cause of death was given, and no details about the circumstances of his passing were shared.

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Dr Deon Weyers died just days after his birthday. Image: Dr Deon Weyers

Source: Facebook

The surgeon behind SA's stars

Widely known as Dr Deon, Weyers ran DW Skin & Body at Life Fourways Hospital in Johannesburg. He was board-certified in both cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, with a speciality portfolio that covered BBLs, tummy tucks, liposuction, facelifts and rhinoplasty. On Instagram, he cheekily described himself as "The surgeon behind your favourite 'naturally perfect' bodies," a tagline that resonated with the many fans and patients who followed his work.

Over the years, he earned a reputation as a go-to surgeon for South African celebrities and socialites, with several well-known personalities publicly crediting him for their physical transformations. That bond with the entertainment world was evident in the outpouring of grief that followed the news of his death.

Reality TV star and former patient Inno Morolong was among the first to respond in the comment section of the tribute post, writing: "Oh, my favourite DR. RIP, my sweetheart. U changed my life and a lot of people's lives. Love u forever." Socialites Eva Modika and Omuhle Gela also left their condolences in the comments.

In 2021, Weyers also helped treat Springboks star RG Snyman's burn wounds, showcasing his expertise as a trusted specialist for high-profile athletes and public figures.

Dr Deon Weyers has treated RG Snyman, Inno Morolong, and Elana Afrika. Images: drdeonweyers

Source: Instagram

A legacy beyond the operating theatre

His passing comes roughly a year after the death of another well-known celebrity plastic surgeon, Dr Pertunia "Dr Pert" Mathibe, making it a particularly painful period for those who have come to rely on these medical figures.

Beyond the operating room, Dr Deon was deeply passionate about patient education and demystifying the world of aesthetic medicine. He was always open to sharing detailed insights about different cosmetic procedures with his social media followers, frequently breaking down complex surgical techniques into easily understandable advice.

His expertise also made him a popular guest across various national radio stations, where he was regularly interviewed about his work, body contouring trends, and the importance of safety standards in cosmetic surgery.

Weyers was committed to giving back through the Raise The Bra campaign, an initiative he founded to collect pre-loved bras for underprivileged women and schoolgirls. Through his passion for medical art, his educational outreach, and his charitable endeavours, Dr Deon leaves behind a memorable footprint in Mzansi's health and beauty landscape.

See the death announcement below.

Dr Deon Weyers' practice announced his passing. Image: Dr Deon Weyers

Source: Facebook

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Source: Briefly News