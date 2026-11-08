Esethu Seku opened up about her on-and-off relationship with Prince Masuku in a candid podcast interview

The Married at First Sight Mzansi star admitted that she and Prince were not actually together when they filmed the reunion episode

Esethu also called out co-star Nompumelelo Sobopha for allegedly using their friendship to collect information against her

Esethu Seku opened up about her on-and-off relationship with Prince Masuku. Images: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Married At First Sight Mzansi star Esethu Seku has pulled back the curtain on her relationship with Prince Masuku, admitting that the two were not a couple when cameras rolled for the reunion. Speaking on the Engineer Your Life podcast on 6 November 2026 with host Lungelo KM, Esethu opened up about the chaotic push-and-pull that has defined her connection with her TV husband.

Where Esethu and Prince actually stand

Esethu was candid about the confusing nature of her bond with Prince, acknowledging that the two are perpetually drawn to each other despite clashing regularly.

"I don't know what it is, but I think me and Prince, we are constantly like being drawn towards each other. We don't get along certain moments; we get along other moments," she said.

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She then dropped a bombshell about the reunion episode, revealing that the two were putting on a performance for the cameras rather than genuinely reconciling.

"In the reunion episode, while we were filming, we were not together. But I think we were trying to, you know, save face, to be like, you know what, let's keep up appearances," Esethu explained.

Despite the uncertainty, she confirmed they are currently back together, though she admitted to still not fully understanding the root of their ongoing friction despite Prince's recent on-screen proposal.

"So now we're back together, and I don't know what the issues are. I'm not sure what the issues are with him and me being together, but I just want people to know that people don't come with zero flaws, guys. We all come with flaws," she added.

Esethu Seku claims she and her TV husband, Prince Masuku, were not together during the filming of the reunion. Images: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Esethu calls out Nompumelelo's "fake" friendship

Beyond her love life, Esethu also addressed her strained relationship with fellow cast member Nompumelelo "Mpumi" Sobopha. She shared that Mpumi's warm on-screen behaviour felt performative once she realised her personal struggles were being raised as points of criticism, seemingly to fuel drama during interview segments and reunion discussions.

Esethu Seku accused co-star Nompumelelo Sobopha of faking a friendship and using her vulnerabilities against her. Images: esethu_seku, PhilMphela/ X

Source: UGC

"Mpumi constantly knocks on my door to say, 'Are you okay? I'm just checking on you.' She's giving me hugs. She's making it seem like we are such good friends. Like, she's there for me. Then I see that stuff on a list. I'm like, 'Okay.' So, you were collecting information. I didn't like that," Esethu said.

For now, the reality TV star says she simply wishes Mpumi well, without suggesting any desire to revive the friendship.

Her revelations arrive days after the premiere of the explosive uncut series, which features never-before-seen footage, outtakes, extended conversations, and behind-the-scenes drama from the season.

Watch Esethu Seku's interview below.

Esethu Seku's alleged ex-girlfriend breaks her silence

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a woman who claims to be Esethu Seku's ex-girlfriend, sharing details about their past relationship.

The woman opened up about the kinds of people Seku went for, as well as the behaviour that eventually led to the breakdown of their romance.

Source: Briefly News