South Africans born abroad to a British parent may be eligible to claim UK citizenship under the British Nationality Act 1981

Eligibility rules differ based on birth date, parents' marital status, and whether the British parent held citizenship by descent or otherwise

Applications can be submitted at service points across South Africa, but the process can take up to six months to finalise

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South Africans who have a British parent may be entitled to UK citizenship without ever having lived in the United Kingdom. Under the British Nationality Act 1981, citizenship by descent is available to those whose parent held British citizenship "otherwise than by descent" at the time of their birth, though the rules vary significantly depending on when the applicant was born.

How birth date affects your eligibility

For South Africans born before 1983, automatic citizenship typically applies if the father was a Citizen of the United Kingdom and Colonies through birth, adoption, a formal application, or Crown service, and the parents were married. Those whose mother was British, or whose parents were unmarried, may still qualify but would need to apply through a registration process rather than receiving citizenship automatically.

Children born between 1983 and June 2006 follow a different set of rules. Citizenship is automatic if either parent qualified, though marriage was still required at that time if only the father held British status. Those born to an unmarried British father during this period are not automatically recognised and must register. From 1 July 2006 onwards, the rules became more straightforward: if either parent met the qualifying criteria at the time of the child's birth, citizenship is automatic regardless of the parents' marital status.

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How to apply from South Africa

South Africans who qualify automatically can proceed directly to a British passport application. Those who do not qualify automatically must go through a formal registration process, which includes gathering supporting documents, compiling an evidence portfolio, and attending a biometric submission appointment. Service points for this are available in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban, and Port Elizabeth.

Successful applicants aged 18 and older are required to attend a citizenship ceremony and take an oath of allegiance. This ceremony can typically be arranged through the UK embassy or consulate in South Africa.

Claims based on grandparents, sometimes referred to as double descent, carry no automatic rights and are assessed individually on a case-by-case basis. Standard processing times run up to six months, and applicants are obligated to notify the UK Home Office of any changes to their status during that period.

The city views in the UK. Images: Gary Yeowell/Getty

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More on moving abroad

Briefly News recently reported on the Home Affairs document checklist that South African parents need when travelling overseas with their kids.

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Source: Briefly News