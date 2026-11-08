South African digital artist SK posted a TikTok on 7 November showing a chrome liquid-metal sculpture that viewers said looked like Siya Kolisi

The post blew up after viewers flooded the comments with Siya-themed puns that left the internet in stitches

South Africans online could not stop laughing at the creative and cheeky wordplay in the comments section

A South African artist known as SK posted a TikTok of himself sculpting a bust to resemble Siya Kolisi on 7 November. It ended up setting off one of the funniest comment sections about an artist's work.

Artist's Siya Kolisi sculpture got dragged, and people had many jokes. Image: Franco Arland

Source: Getty Images

The video featured a chrome liquid-metal sculpture with a sleek, mirrored finish. It did not take long for viewers to notice a resemblance to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, and the comment section quickly turned into a playground of creative puns.

The artist @sk_original_art initially shared videos of himself working on his Siya Kolisi bust that many thought missed the mark. He made a follow-up embracing all the jokes. Viewers ran wild with every possible variation of Siya's name, swapping out the second part to create wordplay that ranged from clever to completely absurd. Watch the chrome sculpture that started it all:

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South Africa reacts to Siya Kolisi puns

South Africans in the comments on @sk_original_art's TikTok could not hold back:

@Sinelitha🎧ྀི said:

"Siya mfanisa" is diabolical 😭😭😭

@+27_latex wrote:

"Silver Kolisi 😭🔥"

@🤭𝓐𝓶𝓸🐒 added:

"Ahh Mara it's him, tlheng Siya Mbona."

@ItuPoppy2000 shared:

"I saw the first video and immediately saw it's Siya Kolisi mos lona le stout (you guys are naughty) otherwise the comments are very creative 😂😂"

@Connie wrote:

"Siya musaba 😭😹😭"

@aya.goliath noted:

"Someone said 'Siya kuzwa' [Siya can feel it] 😭😂 yhoo apha [wow, here we go]"

@Gudani_Xiv commented:

"Continue on your glass art."

Other Briefly News stories about art

South African visual artist Sandile Kgaphola, professionally known as SK Original, wowed social media after unveiling a meticulous portrait of renowned actor Sdumo Mtshali, created entirely on glass using controlled impact cracks.

Lyson Mafuta, popularly known as Bestman from Ventersburg in the Free State, went viral across TikTok after turning discarded aluminium beverage cans, pop tabs, and wire into fully wearable metallic fashion.

Self-taught artist Ricollin Moodley captured national attention after sharing a series of realistic portraits of Springbok rugby heroes created using nothing other than cosmetic lipstick.

Source: Briefly News