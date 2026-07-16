A Free State man named Bestman went viral for crafting stunning wearable art entirely from discarded beverage cans

His creations include a jacket made from 396 cans, a matching sling bag, a metallic cap, and a functioning umbrella

South Africans praised his creativity online, with some suggesting luxury brands like Balenciaga should take note

The picture on the left showed the man and his friends wearing creative can outfits. Image: @lysonmafuta

Source: TikTok

A viral clip showing a massive bag of crushed aluminium cans that earned its collector just R36 sparked conversation across South Africa. But one Free State man took that same material and turned it into something far more valuable. Bestman, an artist based in Ventersburg in the Free State, has been making headlines for his extraordinary craft.

Growing up near mine dumps, he learned early to see potential in what others discard. As a child, he collected bottle caps after the tavern closed, storing them in a coffee tin under his bed. Five tabs became fifty, then five hundred. People mocked him, asking what he planned to do with trash. He kept going anyway.

Man rocks beverage cans

His work speaks for itself. Using hundreds of discarded beverage cans, pop-tabs, and wire, Bestman handcrafts fully wearable, metallic outfits and functional objects. A jacket assembled from 396 cans paired with a sling bag made from 218 cans. A structured cap crafted from polished pop-tabs. A fully functioning umbrella canopy built from linked aluminium discs.

User @lysonmafuta's craft stall in Ventersburg draws attention daily, and his creations have turned heads in Welkom and Durban. Bestman credits a higher power for his ability, saying he believes every talent comes from God.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi praises his creativity

South Africans had a lot to say in the comments section:

Tshepo.S wrote:

"Sell this to Somizi."

LEBOHANG JUSTICE MANELI said:

"That's so creative and innovative."

Hazel T reacted:

"Yoh, Balenciaga will copy this."

Lalah. shared:

"Maxhosa might just need these creative pieces for their next runway project. Someone tag Laduma."

Xoli commented:

"Street smart. Creative. Rare."

Norah said:

"You have a talent; I wish you well so that you can go far."

Cyberthreat joked:

"Shawn Michaels would wear that to the ring."

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Source: Briefly News