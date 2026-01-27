A South African engineer highlighted a specialised short course that’s quietly becoming one of the most valuable skills in the global industry

The role goes beyond theory, focusing on the analysis of real-world machinery and preventive engineering across major industries

With salaries listed in dollars and benefits that rival top corporate roles, the course challenged the idea that long degrees are the only route to success

A man captured the attention of netizens after sharing a course in It that pays well, and suddenly, the global job market didn’t feel so far away.

The picture on the left showed Edwin sitting in his car. Image: engineer_analyst

Edwin Makua, who posts under the username @engineer_analyst, shared a video on 27 January 2026 highlighting a short course that is quietly becoming one of the most in-demand skills in the engineering and energy space. In the video, he showed an email detailing opportunities linked to becoming a vibration analyst, a specialised role used across heavy industry, energy, and infrastructure sectors. The information revealed not only the global demand for the skill but also the kind of salaries attached to it, sparking instant interest from South Africans looking for career growth beyond traditional paths.

The role of a vibration analyst focuses on monitoring machinery health, identifying faults early, and preventing costly breakdowns in industrial environments. According to the information shared in the email, the position sits at an engineering level and involves advanced problem-solving, cross-functional collaboration, and strong reporting skills. What stood out most was the compensation, with the base salary listed between USD $190,000 and $235,000 per year, excluding bonuses and benefits. The package also mentioned annual performance bonuses, comprehensive medical cover, paid time off, flexible working arrangements, and long-term career development within a global organisation.

A course that opens global doors

The video by user @engineer_analyst caught the attention of netizens because it tapped into a growing conversation around upskilling, short courses, and alternative routes into high-paying careers. Many people were surprised that a specialised course, rather than a traditional long degree, could open doors to international roles with dollar-based salaries. For a country where skilled professionals are constantly weighing local opportunities against global ones, the video landed at the right time.

Mzansi’s response reflected a mix of motivation and disbelief. Some saw it as proof that strategic skills can change financial futures, while others appreciated the transparency around career pathways that are rarely discussed. The post ultimately shifted the focus from chasing titles to chasing skills that the global market is actively looking for.

The screenshot on the left showed the introduction to the vibration analyst course Edwin enrolled in. Image: @engineer_analyst

Here's what Mzansi said

Onyeka Ejimadu said:

“Can I please get the book, my brother?”

Petal Wellness said:

“Hi Bhuti, can I please check: is this a male-dominated profession, or are women also encouraged to pursue it? Is it easy to get a job with Level 1? I’m already thinking of a career change. 😅 Thank you so much for this information.”

Baba2549 said:

“If you're above the age of 51, will this career work for you? Also, can you work on your own with a Vibration Analysis certificate?”

Daniel Godde. said:

“Yeses, R250k per month. 😳”

Faniswa Mbekeni said:

“My problem is that it needs previous experience in machinery operation, what kind of machinery, and where can one get that kind of experience?”

Grace Mologadi said:

“You are inspiring me ❤”

Sipho said:

“Once I get money, please be my mentor. I used to work as a mechanical assistant. 🔥”

Nhlula Beyivimba said:

“Eish, my brother, I wish you all the best in life, may God bless you and thank you for the wonderful knowledge you are sharing with us. 🙏🙏🙏”

