Relebohile Mofokeng has made an impressive start to his debut season with Belgian club Royal Union Saint-Gilloise

The Bafana Bafana winger has drawn interest from clubs in Europe's top five leagues following his impressive form

A football analyst in a chat with Briefly News shared his view on which club would best suit Mofokeng's development

Relebohile Mofokeng is reportedly attracting serious attention from clubs in Europe's top five leagues after a standout start to his first season at Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium.

The 22-year-old Bafana Bafana winger has contributed five goals and four assists in 15 appearances for Union SG, establishing himself as one of the club's key creative outlets. He opened his European account against Viktoria Plzen and recently played a pivotal role in Union SG's victory over Celta Vigo in the Europa League. Mofokeng has also received a nomination for the Jupiler Pro League Player of the Month award for October.

Mofokeng’s three R275 million options

German Bundesliga clubs Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg are among those reported to be monitoring the South African star.

Union SG hold considerable leverage in any potential transfer, as Mofokeng remains under contract with the Belgian club until 2029. Reports have valued interest in the player at around R275 million.

Analyst backs Bundesliga move

Football analyst Moses Mbogo, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, said he has tracked Mofokeng's progression closely, beginning with his time at Orlando Pirates under coaches José Riveiro and Abdeslam Ouaddou, the latter guiding Pirates to the Betway Premiership title last season.

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Mbogo expressed a preference for Mofokeng to consolidate his position in Belgium before making a bigger step, but acknowledged that a compelling offer could change the equation.

"I would advise him to spend one more season with Union SG, so he can stamp his foot well in Europe, but if the clubs interested in him come in strong and his club couldn't refuse, he should opt for a move to the German Bundesliga," Mbogo said.

"A move to Bayer Leverkusen and Freiburg would help him more than moving to either the English Premier League or the Spanish La Liga."

Mbogo's assessment reflects a view shared by several observers that the Bundesliga's structured development environment and style of play could suit Mofokeng's profile better than the physical demands of the Premier League or the tactical rigidity often found in La Liga.

Source: Briefly News