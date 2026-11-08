Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso addressed the team's CAF Super Cup defeat to USM Alger

Cardoso pointed to pitch conditions and missed chances as factors in the loss, drawing criticism from an analyst

A football analyst told Briefly News that the same recurring problem from the CAF Champions League exit resurfaced

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has spoken out following the club's CAF Super Cup defeat to USM Alger, a result that deepens the scrutiny on the Pretoria giants after a troubled start to their continental campaign.

The loss comes just weeks after Sundowns were eliminated from the CAF Champions League group stage qualification by Wiliete SC, marking the first time in over a decade that the reigning African champions failed to advance that far in the competition.

Cardoso points to pitch and missed opportunities

Reflecting on the Super Cup result, Cardoso acknowledged that his side created chances but failed to capitalise on them.

"We made mistakes that were penalised by goals; there wasn't much action from USMA, the difference was the level of profit they had from what they created, compared to what we didn't take from what we created," he said.

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The coach also referenced the state of the pitch during the second half, following heavy rain.

"When I saw the conditions of the pitch in the second half, I knew it would be tough for us, it was not easy to play [with the rain], it was catastrophic, but it's not an excuse," he said.

He added that two late counter-attack goals proved decisive once the team was chasing the game emotionally.

Cardoso congratulated USM Alger, acknowledging the North African side's character and resilience during the match.

Analyst criticises Cardoso over pitch comments

Football analyst Uche Anuma, speaking exclusively to Briefly News, was direct in his assessment, taking issue with Cardoso's reference to the pitch.

"Today was not Mamelodi Sundowns' day, and I think Miguel Cardoso should accept that rather than complain about the condition of the pitch in the second half," Anuma said.

Anuma also warned that a persistent tactical problem continues to haunt the squad.

"He needs to find a quick solution to Sundowns not killing off games and giving the opponent the chance to come back in the game," he said, adding:

"If they continue playing like this, it could cause more damage to the team. I expect them to win today, but the same issue that happened against Wiliete SC in the CAF Champions League repeated itself."

The back-to-back continental disappointments raise serious questions about where Sundowns stand heading into the rest of the 2026/27 season.

Source: Briefly News