• A Tsakane resident filmed blue-tinted water flowing from a residential tap on day 5 of a water outage affecting parts of the township

• The TikTok video sparked laughter and concern online, with viewers questioning what could cause water to run blue

• South Africans joked that the DA was responsible, referencing the party's recent local government election win

A Tsakane resident got more than they bargained for when the water finally returned after five days. When it did come back on 7 November, it was not the clear water they had been waiting for. It was blue.

The Tsakane area did not have water for days, and when it returned, it was a different colour. Image: LumiNola

Source: UGC

The TikTok user filmed the moment at an outdoor tap and basin, capturing a large plastic bottle slowly filling with water that had a distinct blue or teal tint. On-screen captions read:

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"Day 5 without water in various parts of Tsakane: Today the water came back blue. We stopped midway because we were shocked by the colour of the water; what could it be?"

The clip gained traction online, with many South Africans torn between genuine concern and humour in the situation. The timing of the video by @nhlongwane03 was not lost on viewers. Following the DA's strong performance in the recent local government elections, many commenters were quick to connect the party's signature blue colour to the discoloured water flowing from the tap. The jokes came thick and fast, turning a worrying water-quality issue into one of the most talked-about moments on South African TikTok. Watch the blue water video that has South Africa talking:

Mzansi reacts to blue water

South Africans in the comments on @nhlongwane03's TikTok had plenty to say:

@KG_Brainchild wrote:

"Tsakane is advanced. Y'all getting Powerade empompini [from the tap] 😭"

@Lindiwe🇿🇦 said:

"DA already delivering 🤣🤣"

@MaMhlanga🥰 commented:

"Water represents DA."

@Ngeles added:

"Colour ye DA mos le Blue [It's the DA's colour, it's blue]"

@Mandisa shared:

"Tsakane is the worst place to live, shame when it comes to water and electricity."

@Itumeleng.M noted:

"Why does Tsakane always have no water? Worse, there is a water purification plant e Tsakane, but they are always the worst hit when it comes to water, and surrounding townships like Kwa-Thema and Duduza don't often have this problem."

@Nonhlanhla Ditlakanyane replied:

"At least you can flush toilets and clean up, we have dry taps."

Other Briefly News stories on the 2026 local elections

A viral TikTok video filmed on 6 November 2026 showing streets being swept and cleared of litter in Diepsloot prompted township residents to jokingly attribute the rapid sanitation work to Helen Zille ("Gogo Zille").

Speaking to journalists at the Gallagher Convention Centre as national vote counting surpassed 78%, Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille struck an upbeat note, calling her demanding municipal campaign "long, but it was fun" .

. A motorist arrested for driving under the influence in Greytown, KwaZulu-Natal, on 7 November 2026 went viral after breaking down in tears inside what appeared to be a police station corridor.

Source: Briefly News