Orlando Pirates Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine Marries Actress Kamvelihle Kay Bikitsha
- Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine tied the knot with South African actress Kamvelihle Kay Bikitsha
- Chaine shared photographs of the special occasion on Instagram alongside a heartfelt caption
- Bikitsha is best known for her role in the Mzansi Magic telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire
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Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has married South African actress Kamvelihle Kay Bikitsha. The footballer shared photographs from the ceremony on Instagram, announcing their union with a simple but heartfelt caption:
"Mr and Mrs Chaine… Thank you, Jesus."
The post drew warm congratulatory messages from supporters and well-wishers who followed the couple's news.
Who is Kamvelihle Kay Bikitsha?
Bikitsha is a familiar face on South African television. Her breakthrough came through the Mzansi Magic telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire, where she portrays Nozuko Mxenge, one of the wives in a polygamous marriage. The role helped establish her as a recognisable name in local drama circles.
Her screen credits extend well beyond Gqeberha. She has also appeared in Umbuso as 2 Sly, in The Queen as Siyamthanda, and in e.tv's House of Zwide, where she plays Gogo Siya. It is a career that has seen her move across some of South Africa's most popular productions.
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Take a look at the pictures in the Instagram post below.
Sipho Chaine's life on and off the pitch
Chaine is a prominent figure between the sticks for Orlando Pirates. While he is known for his performances in the Betway Premiership, the goalkeeper's Instagram announcement gave fans a glimpse into the personal milestone he was celebrating off the field.
The couple's wedding photographs, shared on 8 November 2026, quickly caught the attention of followers who flooded the comments section with messages of love and support.
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.