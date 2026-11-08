Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine tied the knot with South African actress Kamvelihle Kay Bikitsha

Chaine shared photographs of the special occasion on Instagram alongside a heartfelt caption

Bikitsha is best known for her role in the Mzansi Magic telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine has married South African actress Kamvelihle Kay Bikitsha. The footballer shared photographs from the ceremony on Instagram, announcing their union with a simple but heartfelt caption:

"Mr and Mrs Chaine… Thank you, Jesus."

The post drew warm congratulatory messages from supporters and well-wishers who followed the couple's news.

Who is Kamvelihle Kay Bikitsha?

Bikitsha is a familiar face on South African television. Her breakthrough came through the Mzansi Magic telenovela Gqeberha: The Empire, where she portrays Nozuko Mxenge, one of the wives in a polygamous marriage. The role helped establish her as a recognisable name in local drama circles.

Her screen credits extend well beyond Gqeberha. She has also appeared in Umbuso as 2 Sly, in The Queen as Siyamthanda, and in e.tv's House of Zwide, where she plays Gogo Siya. It is a career that has seen her move across some of South Africa's most popular productions.

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Take a look at the pictures in the Instagram post below.

Sipho Chaine's life on and off the pitch

Chaine is a prominent figure between the sticks for Orlando Pirates. While he is known for his performances in the Betway Premiership, the goalkeeper's Instagram announcement gave fans a glimpse into the personal milestone he was celebrating off the field.

The couple's wedding photographs, shared on 8 November 2026, quickly caught the attention of followers who flooded the comments section with messages of love and support.

Source: Briefly News